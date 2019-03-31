To the Members of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited

Report on audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements

Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone Cash Flow Statement and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company. Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern sections of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

The matters in Paragraphs 1 to 15 below should be read with Note 1.2 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements which discusses certain key events of the year including reconstitution of the board of directors of the Company and Note 1.3 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding the resolution process followed by the board of directors in relation to the Companys operations, as well as the relevant notes referred to here in below.

1. (a) As mentioned in Note 1.5 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, on January 1, 2019, the Company, its Holding Company (Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited) and its fellow subsidiary (IL&FS Financial Services Limited) received orders from the National Company Law Tribunal for the reopening and recasting of their accounts in respect of financial years 2013-14 to 2017-18, under Section 130 of the Companies Act 2013. Such process of reopening and recasting of prior years accounts is currently in progress.

(b) As mentioned in Note 1.6 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Holding Company have initiated a third-party forensic examination of various matters for the period April 2013 to September 2018, which is currently ongoing.

(c) As mentioned in Note 1.7 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, there are ongoing investigations by various regulatory authorities on the Company including investigation in respect of borrowings obtained from the third parties having outstanding balance amounting to Rs. 1,181.33 Crores as at March 31, 2019 as fully described in Note 1.19 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(d) As mentioned in Note 1.8 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is in the process of reconciling claims received with its books of account.

Consequently, the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements do not include any possible adjustments arising from the aforesaid matters, including to the extent these may affect prior period comparatives presented therein.

2. We draw attention to Note 1.12 and Note 1.13 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements which explains the uncertainties involved in determining the recoverable value considered for determining provision for impairment and expected credit loss on investments, loans, trade and other receivables respectively (collectively referred to as "Receivable Balances") during the current year:

a) The recoverable amount is subject to finalisation of the claim management process of subsidiaries and joint ventures and their audited financial statements. Further, the distribution mechanism applied for determining recoverable amount is not in accordance with distribution mechanism approved by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (‘NCLAT) vide its order dated March 12, 2020;

b) Recoverable amount considered in case of certain Receivable Balances is based on binding financial proposals approved by the Board of Directors and are subject to requisite approvals and acceptance of the Letter of Intent by the successful bidder;

c) Recoverable amount for certain Receivable Balances is based on Fair Valuation, which is subject to various internal and external factors including significant assumptions / estimates / judgments, as at September 30, 2018 and does not consider any adjustment to the present value of the cash flows / working capital upto March 31, 2019;

d) As further explained in Note 1.12 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the recoverable amount for certain Receivable Balances does not consider the requirement of the relevant Ind AS standards due to non-availability of the necessary and/or complete information in respect thereof.

Further, recoverable amount in respect of under construction projects is subject to finalisation / acceptance / disbursement of settlement amount by the respective authorities.

e) As mentioned in the note 1.12 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, during the previous year, the Company had not considered latest traffic study report for impairment assessment of a project and in the current year the impairment provision has been recognised basis the said latest traffic study report. In the absence of the revised impairment assessment basis the latest traffic study report including its consequential impact on other significant assumptions, we are unable to comment on the impairment provision required in the previous year for the said project and its consequential impact accounted in the current year, if any.

In view of the above uncertainties involved and absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the assumptions / estimates / judgements used in determination of recoverable amount for computing the impairment / expected credit loss, we are unable to comment on the possible effects of changes, on account of aforesaid factors, on these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

3. As mentioned in Note 1.11 of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company is in the process of reconciling the completeness and status of financial guarantees, performance guarantees, letter of awareness, letter of comfort, letter of assurance, sponsor guarantees, other arrangements and corporate guarantees extended by it to / on behalf of its group (including overseas subsidiaries) / third parties in the period prior to September 30, 2018, pending which, the Company has not recognised any resultant liabilities, if any, in the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements. Consequently, the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements do not include any possible adjustments in this regard.

4. With respect to following transactions, we are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence about the underlying commercial substance and rationale of such transactions and consequential impact on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements:

a) Amounts paid during the year to certain related parties which are classified as loans amounting to Rs.

7.50 Crores have been fully impaired during the year as fully described in Note 5 (c) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b) Construction cost and other direct expenses incurred/debited to statements of profit and loss during the year, verified by us on a test check basis, amounting to Rs. 52.26 Crores as fully described in Note 24.1 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements and in respect Miscellaneous expenses amounting to Rs. 3.50 Crores as fully described in Note 29 (c).

5. As fully described in the Note 4 (i) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has invested Rs. 172.60 Crores in the units of Real Estate Assets Performance Fund – I, a SEBI registered Fund, measured at fair value amounting to Rs. 63.73 Crores as at March 31, 2019. We have not been provided with the commercial substance and rationale of the said investment including related expenses and the audited financial statements of the said Fund as at March 31, 2019. Hence, we are unable to comment on the fair value of the said investment and other impact on the standalone Ind AS financial statements, if any.

6. As fully described in the note 1.5 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements and further noted in paragraph 1 of our report stated above, the following transactions/matters will be considered by management along with the process of reopening / recasting of accounts in respect of financial years 2013-14 to 2017-18 pending which the comparative information has not been restated:

a) Sale of equity shares of Moradabad Barely Expressway Limited (MBEL) and Gujarat Road Infrastructure Company Limited (GRICL) which had resulted in gain amounting to Rs. 126 Crores in the previous year and subsequently during the current year these investments were acquired by Real Estate Assets Performance Fund and the investment was made by the Company in units of the said Fund, as fully described in Note 4(i) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b) Transfer of equity shares of wholly owned subsidiary Rajasthan Land Holdings Limited (RLHL) to Pario Developers Private Limited (‘Pario) (which was treated as an associate) in exchange for preference shares issued by Pario which had resulted in gain amounting to Rs. 147.50 Crores in the previous year as fully described in Note 4(j) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Consequently, during the year ended March 31, 2019, the Company has recorded charge on account of impairment/fair valuation of aforementioned investment in units and preference shares amounting to Rs. 223.54 Crores.

7. As mentioned in Note 5 (d) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company had assigned Loans given to its subsidiaries and joint venture to a Bank on a Recourse basis and derecognized the said financial asset from the balance sheet amounting to Rs. 1,000 Crores which is not in accordance with Ind AS 109. Accordingly, financial assets and financial liabilities included in these financial statements for the current year and previous year are understated by the said amount.

8. We have not received audit evidence as follows:

a) Reconciliation of differences with banks mentioned in Note 1.17 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements aggregating Rs 426.34 Crores, which management believes represents unauthorised adjustments made by the bank in the Companys bank account and unreconciled differences in bank reconciliation statements including direct debits by banks aggregating Rs 420.13 Crores, for which the management is not aware of its nature and the same are in the process of being reconciled by the Company (included in Note 13 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements).

b) Reconciliation with vendors/ sub-contractors as mentioned in Note 24.3 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the consequential effects of the above, on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

9. As mentioned in Note 24.1 of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, a third-party forensic audit, in respect of construction cost and other operating expenses incurred in respect of various projects is currently ongoing. Hence, we are unable to comment on any possible impact on the construction cost and other operating expenses and other consequential impact on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements if any.

10. As mentioned in Note 1.18 of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements as at March 31, 2019, the Company has not carried out analysis for determination of recoverable value as per Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of assets and net realisable value as per Ind AS 2 ‘Inventories of its Property, plant and equipment and Inventories respectively. Further, no physical verification for inventories has been carried out. Consequently, the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements do not include any possible adjustments in this regard.

11. As mentioned in Note 3 (c) of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements as at March 31, 2019, the Company has valued its investment property as per Ready Reckoner rate as notified by the Maharashtra State Government and which is not in accordance with relevant Ind AS.

12. As mentioned in Note 1.10 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, pending managements determination of the financial and other consequences of the litigations stated in the said note, no adjustments have been made to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements in this regard.

13. As mentioned in Note 1.9 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company is not in compliance with certain requirements / provisions of applicable laws and regulations as more fully stated in that note. Pending final determination by management of the financial and other consequences arising from such non-compliances, no adjustments have been made to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

14. As mentioned in Note 1.14 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, pending completion of audit of financial statements of various subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures as at and for the year ended March 31, 2019 / December 31, 2018, and/or the related completion of the inter-company balances reconciliation process, we are unable to comment on the adjustments that may be required and the consequential effects on the standalone Ind AS financial statements and disclosures of related party transactions and balances in Note 41, to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

15. We have not received responses to our request for direct balance confirmations towards borrowings of Rs.4,489 Crores, Bank balances of Rs. 62 Crores, certain Trade receivable balances aggregating to Rs. 180 Crores, certain loans and advances aggregating to Rs. 306 Crores and certain trade payables of Rs. 980 Crores and confirmation from banks / financial institutions in respect of details of securities, lien, collaterals, guarantees etc.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We refer to Note 1.15 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements. The Company has incurred a loss (including other comprehensive income) of Rs 16,956.12 Crores for the year ended March 31, 2019 and has net liabilities of Rs 13,884.41 Crores as at March 31, 2019. The Company has also suffered consistent downgrades in its credit ratings since September 2018, as a result of which the Companys ability to raise funds has been substantially impaired, with normal business operations being substantially curtailed. These conditions, along with other matters, set forth in that note, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Emphasis of matter

As stated in Note 1.16 to the accompanying Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not accounted for contractual interest income from its subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and third parties of Rs. 322 Crores on a gross basis and contractually payable finance costs on borrowings of Rs.745 Crores, (excluding penal / other interest and charges), for the period from October 16, 2018 to March 31, 2019 pursuant to an order passed by NCLAT specifying October 15, 2018 as cut-off date for initiation of resolution process. This treatment is different from the applicable accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to conduct an audit of the Companys standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing and to issue an auditors report. However, because of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern sections of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of audit, but to the extent described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion section above, were unable to obtain such information;

(b) Proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except to the extent stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion section above;

(c) Read with the matters stated in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, the standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Cash Flow Statement and standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Due to the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above, we are unable to state whether the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) The matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern sections above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

(f) In pursuance of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT) order dated October 5, 2018 read with Note 1.3 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, directors proposed by the Union of India and appointed by NCLT shall not attract disqualification under section 164 of the Act.

Accordingly, reporting requirement as per section 143 (3) (g) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(g) The reservations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above;

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2" to this report. That report expresses a disclaimer of opinion on the Companys internal controls over financial reporting for the reasons stated therein;

(i) Due to the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the standalone Ind AS financial statements, we are unable to comment on whether the managerial remuneration paid to its erstwhile managerial personnel for the year ended March 31, 2019 has been paid / provided in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act, read with Schedule V thereto.

(j) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above, with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note 37 and Note 1.10 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

Sd/-

per

Suresh Yadav

Partner Membership No.: 119878

UDIN: 20119878AAAACI5955

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: June 4, 2020

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (the "Company") (i)

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) All the fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As mentioned in Note 2 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, material discrepancies noted on such physical verification has been dealt appropriately in the books of account to the extent reconciled with books of account, however management is in the process of reconciling the balance items. Accordingly, we are unable to comment whether all discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except one immovable property having carrying amount of Rs. 7.83 Crores as at March 31, 2019 for which title deed were not available with the Company and hence, we are unable to comment on the same.

Nature of Immovable Property As at March 31, 2019 (Rs. In Crores) Gross Block Net Block Building Located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat 8.08 7.83

(ii) The management has not conducted physical verification of its inventories during the year. Hence, we are unable to comment on discrepancies between physical and book records.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Pending the outcome of the investigations stated in paragraphs 1(b) and 1(c) of the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the financial statements and having regard to the matters mentioned in Note 1.6 and Note 1.7 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, we are unable to comment whether the terms and conditions of the loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company as required by clause 3 (iii) (a) of the Order. Further we are unable to comment on payment of principal and payment of interest and overdue balance as required by the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (b) and (c) of the Order.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management the Company has not granted any loans covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company is in the business of providing infrastructural facilities and hence provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company, however, the Company is in compliance of section 186(1) of Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii)(a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Goods and Service tax, cess, tax deducted at source, service tax, value added tax, duty of customs and other statutory dues applicable to the Company have not been deposited regularly with the appropriate authorities, there have been serious delays in large number of cases. The provisions relating to sales tax and duty of excise are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and except for the possible effects of the matter stated in paragraph 13 of the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the financial statements, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding as per the Companys books of account, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In Period to which the amount relates Due Date Crores) Goods and service tax Goods and service tax liability 98.91 April 2018 to Sep 2018 Various dates Income Tax (TDS) Tax Deducted at Source 18.42 Aug 2018 to Sep 2018 Various dates Labour Welfare Fund Act LWF payment 11.16 Sep 2017 to Sep 2018 Various dates

* excluding interest liability on non-payment of dues.

Note: With respect to Goods and Service tax, in the absence of sufficient information made available to us, we are unable to determine the amount outstanding for a period of more than 6 months.

(c) According to the records of the Company, and except for the possible effects of the matter stated in paragraph 13 of the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the financial statements, the dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute as per the Companys books of account, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Unpaid Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending (Rs.in Crore) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.65 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)- Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.60 2012-13 CESTAT Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 0.09 2012-13 MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax and Entry Tax 0.08 2013-14 MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board / 1st Appellate authority Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax, Entry tax and CST 0.07 2014-15 Additional Commissioner Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax and Entry tax 0.03 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner of commercial Tax Punjab VAT Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 0.20 2013-14 Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner(A) Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 10.36 2010-11 Deputy Commissioner

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has delayed in repayment of loans or borrowings to the financial institutions, banks or government and dues to the debenture holders during the year. Further, pending the outcome of the investigations and other matters stated in paragraphs 1 (b), 1 (c) and 1 (d) of the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the financial statements, we are unable to comment on the amount and period of default.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of debt instruments in the nature of Debentures and term loans for the purposes for which they were raised.

(x) As a consequence of the various matters resulting in the change in operational status of the Company, as more fully described in Note 1.2 and Note 1.3 to the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements, and having regard to and pending final outcome of the various matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above, based upon the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are unable to report on fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company during the year.

(xi) Due to the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the financial statements, we are unable to comment on whether the managerial remuneration paid to its erstwhile managerial personnel has been paid / provided in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act, read with Schedule V thereto.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) As discussed in paragraph 14 of the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements, pending completion of audit of financial statements of various subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures as at and for the year ended March 31, 2019, and/or the related completion of the inter-company balances reconciliation processes, the Company has not recorded any adjustments that may be required in this regard. Accordingly, (a) we are unable to comment if the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the period from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018; and (b) with respect of the period from October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, except for the possible effects of the matter stated in paragraph 15 of the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the financial statements, we report that the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013; (c) we are unable to comment as to whether details disclosed in the notes to the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards are adequate in respect of the transactions from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018 and as a consequence on the balance as of March 31, 2019.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence not commented upon.

(xv) Due to the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements. we are unable to comment on whether the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 became applicable to the Company as the Company satis es the ‘principal business test as at March 31, 2019. The Company is in the process of taking necessary action as required under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

Sd/-per Suresh Yadav

Partner

Membership No.: 119878

UDIN: 20119878AAAACI5955

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: June 4, 2020

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2019, in conjunction with our audit of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We were engaged to audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Disclaimer of Opinion

Consequent to the various matters mentioned in Note 1.2 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, which have inter alia, resulted in the matters stated in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the normal business operations of the Company as they existed until September 30, 2018 have ceased since, and the New Board has undertaken certain steps as mentioned in that note, to continue the current operations of the Company.

However, in view of the material and pervasive nature of the matters described in our Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our auditors report on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, we are unable to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Explanatory paragraph

We were engaged to audit, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited , which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone Cash Flow Statement and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. We have considered the disclaimer of opinion reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2019 standalone Ind AS financial statements of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited and this report affects our report dated June 4, 2020 which expresses a disclaimer of opinion on those standalone Ind AS financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

Sd/-

per Suresh Yadav

Partner

Membership No.: 119878

UDIN: 20119878AAAACI5955

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: June 4, 2020