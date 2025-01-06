iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.24
(-3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-204.97

-2,228.13

331.79

195.71

Depreciation

-19.94

-20.93

-22.33

-13.85

Tax paid

0

-431.6

-80.03

40.68

Working capital

607.93

-7,723.44

692.6

307.18

Other operating items

Operating

383.02

-10,404.1

922.03

529.72

Capital expenditure

2.34

-1.06

-20.84

225.72

Free cash flow

385.37

-10,405.16

901.19

755.44

Equity raised

-28,429.08

5,048.53

5,481.82

4,706.78

Investing

3.75

-5,206.71

72.94

262.07

Financing

13,483.21

11,941.09

15,157.23

16,073.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

65.73

Net in cash

-14,556.74

1,377.75

21,613.19

21,863.65

