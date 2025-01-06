IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-204.97
-2,228.13
331.79
195.71
Depreciation
-19.94
-20.93
-22.33
-13.85
Tax paid
0
-431.6
-80.03
40.68
Working capital
607.93
-7,723.44
692.6
307.18
Other operating items
Operating
383.02
-10,404.1
922.03
529.72
Capital expenditure
2.34
-1.06
-20.84
225.72
Free cash flow
385.37
-10,405.16
901.19
755.44
Equity raised
-28,429.08
5,048.53
5,481.82
4,706.78
Investing
3.75
-5,206.71
72.94
262.07
Financing
13,483.21
11,941.09
15,157.23
16,073.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
65.73
Net in cash
-14,556.74
1,377.75
21,613.19
21,863.65
