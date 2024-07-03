IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
4,519.64
3,516.2
3,381.99
2,921.6
3,795.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,519.64
3,516.2
3,381.99
2,921.6
3,795.19
Other Operating Income
-0.01
0.01
55.6
144.25
0.03
Other Income
241.96
180.94
169.78
155.01
160.04
Total Income
4,761.59
3,697.15
3,607.37
3,220.86
3,955.26
Total Expenditure
3,186.93
2,326.77
2,476.39
1,886.05
2,924.96
PBIDT
1,574.66
1,370.38
1,130.98
1,334.81
1,030.3
Interest
1,429.46
1,144.5
886.67
946.45
783.68
PBDT
145.2
225.88
244.31
388.36
246.62
Depreciation
79.25
117.15
61.31
90.81
97.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
109.09
63.28
-1.03
81.47
-63.2
Deferred Tax
-84.63
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
41.49
45.45
184.03
216.08
212.42
Minority Interest After NP
26.4
-26.4
-12.35
-16.5
-10.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.89
72.05
206.91
236.69
227.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.89
72.05
206.91
236.69
227.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.45
1
8.39
8.01
11.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
328.96
246.72
246.72
246.72
194.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
7,20,70,244
7,20,70,244
7,20,70,244
5,35,04,729
Public Shareholding (%)
0
29.21
29.21
29.21
27.54
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
17,14,50,000
17,14,50,000
13,50,00,000
13,50,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
98.17
98.17
77.3
95.91
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
69.49
69.49
54.72
69.49
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
31,99,776
31,99,776
3,96,49,776
57,63,003
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
1.83
1.83
22.7
4.09
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.3
1.3
16.07
2.97
PBIDTM(%)
34.84
38.97
33.44
45.68
27.14
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.91
1.29
5.44
7.39
5.59
