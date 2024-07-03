IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
5,399.16
4,873.36
4,757.7
4,714.33
3,616.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,399.16
4,873.36
4,757.7
4,714.33
3,616.92
Other Operating Income
316.64
146.46
0.02
0.03
0.15
Other Income
320.82
235.96
93.26
109.37
78.44
Total Income
6,036.62
5,255.78
4,851
4,823.75
3,695.53
Total Expenditure
3,725.68
3,310.51
3,250.62
3,345.66
2,608.51
PBIDT
2,310.94
1,945.27
1,600.38
1,478.08
1,087.02
Interest
1,812.71
1,371.79
1,103.3
816.78
497.39
PBDT
498.23
573.48
497.07
661.29
589.63
Depreciation
188.06
140.33
97.13
64.01
49.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
98.02
96.74
52.9
235.97
188.58
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
212.15
336.41
347.02
361.3
352.01
Minority Interest After NP
-21.24
-19.68
4.96
20.56
28.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
231.12
365.75
345.63
341.76
319.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
231.12
365.75
345.63
341.76
319.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.02
12.26
15.93
17.52
16.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
328.96
246.72
194.27
194.27
194.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
7,20,70,244
5,35,04,728
5,35,04,728
5,59,45,264
Public Shareholding (%)
0
29.21
27.54
27.54
28.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
17,14,50,000
13,50,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
98.17
95.91
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
69.49
69.48
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
31,99,776
57,63,003
14,07,63,008
13,83,22,464
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
1.83
4.09
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.3
2.97
72.45
71.19
PBIDTM(%)
42.8
39.91
33.63
31.35
30.05
PBDTM(%)
9.22
11.76
10.44
14.02
16.3
PATM(%)
3.92
6.9
7.29
7.66
9.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.