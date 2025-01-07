Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.51
179.54
3,536.83
3,676.35
yoy growth (%)
-44.57
-94.92
-3.79
-16.1
Raw materials
0
-3.86
-12.17
-19.16
As % of sales
0
2.14
0.34
0.52
Employee costs
-23.71
-59.96
-80.19
-74.41
As % of sales
23.82
33.39
2.26
2.02
Other costs
-377.04
-1,654.07
-2,620.9
-2,838.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
378.89
921.28
74.1
77.21
Operating profit
-301.24
-1,538.35
823.57
744.16
OPM
-302.72
-856.82
23.28
20.24
Depreciation
-19.94
-20.93
-22.33
-13.85
Interest expense
-16.7
-1,275.55
-1,642.1
-1,377.95
Other income
132.91
606.7
1,172.65
843.35
Profit before tax
-204.97
-2,228.13
331.79
195.71
Taxes
0
-431.6
-80.03
40.68
Tax rate
0
19.37
-24.12
20.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-204.97
-2,659.73
251.76
236.39
Exceptional items
-767.98
-14,340.59
0
0
Net profit
-972.95
-17,000.32
251.76
236.39
yoy growth (%)
-94.27
-6,852.58
6.5
-342.65
NPM
-977.74
-9,468.82
7.11
6.43
