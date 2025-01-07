iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.21
(-0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:03:11 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.51

179.54

3,536.83

3,676.35

yoy growth (%)

-44.57

-94.92

-3.79

-16.1

Raw materials

0

-3.86

-12.17

-19.16

As % of sales

0

2.14

0.34

0.52

Employee costs

-23.71

-59.96

-80.19

-74.41

As % of sales

23.82

33.39

2.26

2.02

Other costs

-377.04

-1,654.07

-2,620.9

-2,838.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

378.89

921.28

74.1

77.21

Operating profit

-301.24

-1,538.35

823.57

744.16

OPM

-302.72

-856.82

23.28

20.24

Depreciation

-19.94

-20.93

-22.33

-13.85

Interest expense

-16.7

-1,275.55

-1,642.1

-1,377.95

Other income

132.91

606.7

1,172.65

843.35

Profit before tax

-204.97

-2,228.13

331.79

195.71

Taxes

0

-431.6

-80.03

40.68

Tax rate

0

19.37

-24.12

20.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-204.97

-2,659.73

251.76

236.39

Exceptional items

-767.98

-14,340.59

0

0

Net profit

-972.95

-17,000.32

251.76

236.39

yoy growth (%)

-94.27

-6,852.58

6.5

-342.65

NPM

-977.74

-9,468.82

7.11

6.43

