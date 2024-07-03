IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Summary

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) was originally incorporated on November 29, 2000 with the name Consolidated Toll Network India Pvt Ltd. On March 28, 2002, the company was converted into public limited company and the name changed to Consolidated Toll Network India Ltd. On July 5, 2004, the name of the company was again changed to Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd. On September 29, 2005, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd to IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. The Company is one of the largest private sector BOT road operators in India. The company is an established ISO 9000:2001 surface transportation infrastructure company. The company is engaged in the development, operation, and maintenance of national and state highways, roads, flyovers and bridges primarily in India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.The company is a developer, operator and facilitator of surface transportation infrastructure projects, taking projects from conceptualization through commissioning to operations and maintenance. The company over the years acquired a position of leadership in the roads sector and has expanded its scope of activities to Ports, Railways and Urban Transport SectorsThe company was established in order to consolidate their existing road infrastructure projects and to pursue various new project initiatives in the area of surface transportation infrastructure.In February 2001, the company started commercial operations of Noida Toll Bridge Project. In November 2004, the company completed phase I of Thiruvananthapuram city roads projects.In October 2006, the company commenced Andhra Pradesh Expressway (Kotakatta-Kurnool Road). In November 2007, they commenced Tukkuguda to Shamshabad section of Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.In March 2008, the company commenced international operations through the acquisition of Elsamex S.A. (Elsamex), a provider of maintenance services primarily for highways and roads in Spain and other countries. In December 2008, they acquired the equity share capital of Vansh Nimay Infraprojects Ltd.The company, through their subsidiary, Elsamex S A, involves in the maintenance of roads, buildings, and petrol stations, primarily in Spain, with additional operations in Portugal, Europe; and Columbia and Mexico, South America. Elsamex S A also provides consulting services for roads and water supply projects in the areas of quality control, safety, health, and environment, as well as conducts research and development for road maintenance projects.In July 2009, the company received the Letter of Award for the project Development of Metro Link from Sikanderpur station to NH-8 in Gurgaon. In August 2009, they received Letter of Award for project 4 laning of Hazaribagh Ranchi section of NH-33 in the State of Jharkhand. Also, they received Letter of Award for the projects 4 laning of Pune Sholapur section of NH-9 in the State of Maharashtra and 4 laning of Warora Chandrapur Bamni Road in the State of Maharashtra.In March 2010, the Company came out with a Public Issue by issuing 22,852,938 fresh equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10 per share at a price of Rs. 258 per share (including share premium of Rs. 248 per share).In 2010, the Company entered the Metro Rail Segment through its subsidiary, Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon Limited for a 4.9 Kms. elevated metro rail loop line, which would connect Sikanderpur station of Delhi Metro to the Central Business District of Gurgaon through DLF Cyber City at an estimated cost of Rs.1100 Crores. In 2011, the Company commenced commercial operations on the two lane, 116 kms. (248 lane kms.) stretch of the Gomti-Beawer Section of NH-8 from Kms. 58.245 to Kms. 177.050 in the State of Rajasthan on August 25, 2010. It completed the construction of the 13 kms. stretch of road consisting of 8 lanes (173 lane kms.) from Km. 95 to Km. 108 of the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road Project in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Four-laning of the Golden Quadrilateral and East-West and North-South Corridor under NHDP Phase I and Phase II also completed. Development of two highway lane with paved shoulder aggregate length of 2,106 Lane km and the improvement of four corridors, connecting Phalodi to Ramji-ki-Gol, Hanumangarh to Kishangarh, Alwar to Sikandra, Lalsot to Kota, and Baran to Jhalwar in the State of Rajasthan was also completed.In 2012, it commissioned the four-laning of the Hazaribagh-Ranchi section of the NH33, 15 km fourlane Adityapur Kandra Road, Jharkhand project in January, 2013; two-laning with paved shoulder of the Jhalawar to Jhalawar road section under RIDCOR Phase; the six lane dual carriageway road at Ranchi Ring Road was commissioned; two / four-lane dual carriageway road at Ranchi to Patratu Dam Road was commissioned.In 2013-14, it commenced construction of the Kiratpur Ner-Chowk project in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Started the construction of RoB at Bikaner besides two other RoBs at Sangaria and Alwar in the State of Rajasthan, under the Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR)s supervision. Commenced commercial operation and maintenance of Pune Solapur Road Project in Maharashtra from August 23, 2013, Narketpally-Addanki-Medarametla Road Project in Andhra Pradesh from March 6, 2014 and commenced toll collection from March 11, 2014, Kushkhera-Kasola road and the Jhalawar Ujjain Road under RIDCOR from July 2, 2013 and December 15, 2013 respectively. The Company also completed an RoB at Sangaria on March 10, 2014 and made them operational. Commenced commercial operations at seven of the 24 checkposts in the Madhya Pradesh Border Checkpost project. In 2014-15, it completed excavation of the 9 km long intermediate lane escape tunnel in the Chenani Nashri Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir on June 2, 2014. It commenced commercial operation and maintenance of Patratu Dam to Ramgarh road (RPR-II) under Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company Limited, with effect from April 30, 2014; Chaibasa - Kandra - Chowka (CKC) road project under the Jharkhand Road Projects, with effect from November 30, 2014; Moradabad Bareilly Road project (MBEL), Uttar Pradesh, with effect from January 8, 2015 for a length of 103.52, out of 121 kilometres; Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur (WCBTRL) road project in Maharashtra with effect from December 26, 2014; Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement project (TRDCL) Phase III was commissioned with effect from February 20, 2015 for a length of 7.6 km out of 9.79 km in Kerala; Seoni - Nagpur check post completed with effect from July 27, 2014; Chhindwara Nagpur and Kabir Chabuthara check posts with effect from October 16, 2014; Sagar - Kanpur check post with effect from February 18, 2015.The Company achieved a historic and significant milestone by breaking through the last wall between Chenani (South End) and Nashri (North End) of Indias Longest Road Tunnel (9 km) in the state of Jammu & Kashmir on July 13, 2015. Sikar Bikaner road project in Rajasthan received the provisional completion certificate effective October 10, 2015 and started commercial operations in a length of 212.56 Km out of 237.57 Km.In June 2015, the Company secured 2 Four Laning road projects namely (i) Amravati-Chikli (Package - I) section of NH-6 from km. 166.000 to km. 360.000 and (ii) Fagne - Guj/Maharashtra Border (Package-III) section of NH-6 from Km. 510.000 to Km. 650.794, both in the State of Maharashtra to be executed as BOT (Toll) basis on DBFOT pattern under NHDP Phase -IV. In year 2015-16, it commissioned three road projects viz. (i) Sikar Bikaner Road Project in Rajasthan, (ii) Baleshwar Kharagpur Road Project in Odisha & West Bengal and (iii) Jorabat Shillong Road Project in Assam & Meghalaya. It also commissioned eight Border Check Posts in Madhya Pradesh during the financial year taking the total tally of operational check posts to 19. The Phase II of the Metro Rail Project namely, Rapid Metro South Extension corridor, a 7 km stretch in Gurgaon was commissioned on March 31, 2017. During the year 2017-18, the Company divested its equity stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Limited, Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Limited, Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited and Rajasthan Land Holdings Limited at an aggregate consideration of Rs. 514.93 Crores. Further, the investments held by Elsamex SA, Spain a wholly owned subsidiary in its subsidiaries in India were acquired by the Company.During year 2019-20, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name, Roadstar Infra Private Limited by subscribing to its Equity Capital to the extent of Rs. 1,00,000/- consisting of 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 /- each.