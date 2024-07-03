SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹251.75
Prev. Close₹239.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹142.99
Day's High₹251.75
Day's Low₹251.75
52 Week's High₹240.45
52 Week's Low₹63
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)628.85
P/E32.76
EPS7.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.98
4.8
4.8
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.09
20.16
8.64
5.84
Net Worth
93.07
24.96
13.44
6.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
160.87
114.98
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
160.87
114.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.69
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
CMD & CEO
D Prasanna
Joint Managing Director & CFO
B Venkateshwarlu
Whole-time Director
Vasanth D
Non Executive Director
D Bhagyavathy
Independent Director
Priya Rao
Independent Director
C Rajendran
Independent Director
Rajan Ethiraja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Singh
Reports by AVP Infracon Ltd
Summary
AVP Infracon Ltd. was incorporated as AVP Constructions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 09, 2009 in Chennai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to AVP Infracon Private Limited dated October 06, 2023. Subsequently, it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed from AVP Infracon Private Limited to AVP Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 17, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.AVP Infracon are a dynamic private sector firm involved in the construction of road projects based on Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) methods. Presently, Company is engaged in construction and transacts the business to construct, build, alter, acquire, convert, improve, design, erect, establish, equip, develop, dismantle, pull down, level, decorate, fabricate, reconstruct, renovate, remodel, rebuild all types of infrastructure developmental works, constructions works such as technically complex and high value projects like Express ways, National Highways, Flyovers, Bridges and Viaducts, Irrigation Projects, Urban Development - Civic amenities, Hospitals, warehouses, hotels and other Commercial and Residential Projects.The Company was founded by visionary promoters Mr. D Prasanna and Mr. B Venkateshwarlu. It was incorporated in 2009 to become a leading infrastructure development company in India. It completed nearly 40 projects costi
The AVP Infracon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVP Infracon Ltd is ₹628.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AVP Infracon Ltd is 32.76 and 6.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVP Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVP Infracon Ltd is ₹63 and ₹240.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AVP Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 219.52%, 6 Month at 56.99%, 3 Month at 47.39% and 1 Month at 34.83%.
