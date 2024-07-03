iifl-logo-icon 1
AVP Infracon Ltd Share Price

251.75
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:29 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open251.75
  • Day's High251.75
  • 52 Wk High240.45
  • Prev. Close239.8
  • Day's Low251.75
  • 52 Wk Low 63
  • Turnover (lac)142.99
  • P/E32.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)628.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AVP Infracon Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

AVP Infracon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

View More

View More

AVP Infracon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:48 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 37.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AVP Infracon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.98

4.8

4.8

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.09

20.16

8.64

5.84

Net Worth

93.07

24.96

13.44

6.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

160.87

114.98

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

160.87

114.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.69

0.52

View Annually Results

AVP Infracon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AVP Infracon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

D Prasanna

Joint Managing Director & CFO

B Venkateshwarlu

Whole-time Director

Vasanth D

Non Executive Director

D Bhagyavathy

Independent Director

Priya Rao

Independent Director

C Rajendran

Independent Director

Rajan Ethiraja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVP Infracon Ltd

Summary

AVP Infracon Ltd. was incorporated as AVP Constructions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 09, 2009 in Chennai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to AVP Infracon Private Limited dated October 06, 2023. Subsequently, it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed from AVP Infracon Private Limited to AVP Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 17, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.AVP Infracon are a dynamic private sector firm involved in the construction of road projects based on Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) methods. Presently, Company is engaged in construction and transacts the business to construct, build, alter, acquire, convert, improve, design, erect, establish, equip, develop, dismantle, pull down, level, decorate, fabricate, reconstruct, renovate, remodel, rebuild all types of infrastructure developmental works, constructions works such as technically complex and high value projects like Express ways, National Highways, Flyovers, Bridges and Viaducts, Irrigation Projects, Urban Development - Civic amenities, Hospitals, warehouses, hotels and other Commercial and Residential Projects.The Company was founded by visionary promoters Mr. D Prasanna and Mr. B Venkateshwarlu. It was incorporated in 2009 to become a leading infrastructure development company in India. It completed nearly 40 projects costi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AVP Infracon Ltd share price today?

The AVP Infracon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVP Infracon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVP Infracon Ltd is ₹628.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVP Infracon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVP Infracon Ltd is 32.76 and 6.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVP Infracon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVP Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVP Infracon Ltd is ₹63 and ₹240.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AVP Infracon Ltd?

AVP Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 219.52%, 6 Month at 56.99%, 3 Month at 47.39% and 1 Month at 34.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVP Infracon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVP Infracon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.33 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 37.48 %

