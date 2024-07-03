Summary

AVP Infracon Ltd. was incorporated as AVP Constructions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 09, 2009 in Chennai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to AVP Infracon Private Limited dated October 06, 2023. Subsequently, it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed from AVP Infracon Private Limited to AVP Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 17, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.AVP Infracon are a dynamic private sector firm involved in the construction of road projects based on Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) methods. Presently, Company is engaged in construction and transacts the business to construct, build, alter, acquire, convert, improve, design, erect, establish, equip, develop, dismantle, pull down, level, decorate, fabricate, reconstruct, renovate, remodel, rebuild all types of infrastructure developmental works, constructions works such as technically complex and high value projects like Express ways, National Highways, Flyovers, Bridges and Viaducts, Irrigation Projects, Urban Development - Civic amenities, Hospitals, warehouses, hotels and other Commercial and Residential Projects.The Company was founded by visionary promoters Mr. D Prasanna and Mr. B Venkateshwarlu. It was incorporated in 2009 to become a leading infrastructure development company in India. It completed nearly 40 projects costi

