|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 AVP Infracon Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. AVP Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|AVP Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024- Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AVP Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 AVP Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) AVP Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding AVP Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the half-year ended and financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 in machine-readable and searchable form.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024)
