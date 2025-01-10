AVP Infracon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.98
4.8
4.8
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.09
20.16
8.64
5.84
Net Worth
93.07
24.96
13.44
6.84
Minority Interest
Debt
59.37
54.85
31.67
27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.49
0.37
0.47
0.31
Total Liabilities
152.93
80.18
45.58
34.15
Fixed Assets
21.99
19.24
15.03
13.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.42
0.35
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
110.86
54.02
27.45
17.55
Inventories
68.29
60.83
24.25
15.91
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
62.1
9.53
14.47
13.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.63
22.81
5.57
5.18
Sundry Creditors
-33.48
-33.81
-16.16
-16.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.68
-5.34
-0.68
-0.32
Cash
14.66
6.58
3.09
3.34
Total Assets
152.93
80.19
45.58
34.15
