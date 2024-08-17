iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Share Price

30.75
(0.00%)
Jun 6, 2022|03:21:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

30.75

Prev. Close

30.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.8

Day's High

30.75

Day's Low

30.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mukand Engineers Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mukand Engineers Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:47 AM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.58

12.58

12.58

12.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-58.7

-27.18

4.41

26.78

Net Worth

-46.12

-14.6

16.99

39.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.29

42.04

75.91

132.26

yoy growth (%)

-46.97

-44.61

-42.6

19.02

Raw materials

-9.39

-9.74

5.78

-9.59

As % of sales

42.15

23.17

7.62

7.25

Employee costs

-12.63

-13.94

-16.33

-19.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.32

-30.19

-11.09

-3.07

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.84

-1.17

-2.31

Tax paid

0.37

0

0.23

0.47

Working capital

-17.9

-13.15

-4.73

6.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.97

-44.61

-42.6

19.02

Op profit growth

3.5

342.77

-219.42

-763.98

EBIT growth

1.79

715.64

-140.62

-988.01

Net profit growth

2.53

178.11

316.82

-61.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Niraj Bajaj

Independent Director

Prakash V Mehta

Independent Director

N Ramanathan

Independent Director

R Sankaran

Director

Anna Usha Abraham

Non Executive Director

Samir Dhirajlal Shrimankar

Company Secretary

Dhawal Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged

Summary

Mukand Engineers Ltd, (MEL), was incorporated in Jan.87 under the name and style of Mukand Construction & Project Engineering Company Private Ltd. Their object was engineering construction, erection and commissioning of Plants. It was a Subsidiary of Mukand Ltd. It became deemed Public Company in Feb.90 and later was converted into Public Limited company in Jul.92 and a fresh certificate was incorporated. The company was promoted by Mukand Ltd, it is a part of Shah & Bajaj group companies. Presently projects executed by the company include Project and Design Engineering, Mechanical & Civil Construction and Site Fabrication Works. Company now focus on Core Sector Areas of Power Transmission, HDVC Lines, Hydrocarbon and Port Modernisation.The company has come out with Public Issue of 30,08,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- for cash at a premium of Rs. 30/- per share aggregating to Rs. 12.03 crores.In 1999-2000, the company has setup an Authorised Training Centre in Kurla, Maharashtra for high-end computer training. To facilitate synergical benefits and expansion of the present business, the company acquired the EDP department of Mukand Ltd, which possesses facilities in software development, consultancy, data processing, accounting system on ERP, etc.The company completed the prestigious order which was received from NALCO for the Civil and Structural work at Angul,Orissa. It is also executing turnkey project of green anode plant of NALCO at Angul. The Companys infotech division ha
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.