SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹30.75
Prev. Close₹30.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.8
Day's High₹30.75
Day's Low₹30.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.58
12.58
12.58
12.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-58.7
-27.18
4.41
26.78
Net Worth
-46.12
-14.6
16.99
39.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.29
42.04
75.91
132.26
yoy growth (%)
-46.97
-44.61
-42.6
19.02
Raw materials
-9.39
-9.74
5.78
-9.59
As % of sales
42.15
23.17
7.62
7.25
Employee costs
-12.63
-13.94
-16.33
-19.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.32
-30.19
-11.09
-3.07
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.84
-1.17
-2.31
Tax paid
0.37
0
0.23
0.47
Working capital
-17.9
-13.15
-4.73
6.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.97
-44.61
-42.6
19.02
Op profit growth
3.5
342.77
-219.42
-763.98
EBIT growth
1.79
715.64
-140.62
-988.01
Net profit growth
2.53
178.11
316.82
-61.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Niraj Bajaj
Independent Director
Prakash V Mehta
Independent Director
N Ramanathan
Independent Director
R Sankaran
Director
Anna Usha Abraham
Non Executive Director
Samir Dhirajlal Shrimankar
Company Secretary
Dhawal Vora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged
Summary
Mukand Engineers Ltd, (MEL), was incorporated in Jan.87 under the name and style of Mukand Construction & Project Engineering Company Private Ltd. Their object was engineering construction, erection and commissioning of Plants. It was a Subsidiary of Mukand Ltd. It became deemed Public Company in Feb.90 and later was converted into Public Limited company in Jul.92 and a fresh certificate was incorporated. The company was promoted by Mukand Ltd, it is a part of Shah & Bajaj group companies. Presently projects executed by the company include Project and Design Engineering, Mechanical & Civil Construction and Site Fabrication Works. Company now focus on Core Sector Areas of Power Transmission, HDVC Lines, Hydrocarbon and Port Modernisation.The company has come out with Public Issue of 30,08,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- for cash at a premium of Rs. 30/- per share aggregating to Rs. 12.03 crores.In 1999-2000, the company has setup an Authorised Training Centre in Kurla, Maharashtra for high-end computer training. To facilitate synergical benefits and expansion of the present business, the company acquired the EDP department of Mukand Ltd, which possesses facilities in software development, consultancy, data processing, accounting system on ERP, etc.The company completed the prestigious order which was received from NALCO for the Civil and Structural work at Angul,Orissa. It is also executing turnkey project of green anode plant of NALCO at Angul. The Companys infotech division ha
Read More
