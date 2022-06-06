iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

30.75
(0.00%)
Jun 6, 2022|03:21:50 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.32

-30.19

-11.09

-3.07

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.84

-1.17

-2.31

Tax paid

0.37

0

0.23

0.47

Working capital

-17.9

-13.15

-4.73

6.28

Other operating items

Operating

-49.53

-44.17

-16.75

1.37

Capital expenditure

-0.09

-0.46

-0.08

-21.17

Free cash flow

-49.63

-44.63

-16.84

-19.79

Equity raised

-54.93

29.78

78.82

83.42

Investing

0

-8.01

-3.59

8.41

Financing

157.22

96.64

63.47

56.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.65

73.77

121.85

128.08

