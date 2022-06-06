Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.32
-30.19
-11.09
-3.07
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.84
-1.17
-2.31
Tax paid
0.37
0
0.23
0.47
Working capital
-17.9
-13.15
-4.73
6.28
Other operating items
Operating
-49.53
-44.17
-16.75
1.37
Capital expenditure
-0.09
-0.46
-0.08
-21.17
Free cash flow
-49.63
-44.63
-16.84
-19.79
Equity raised
-54.93
29.78
78.82
83.42
Investing
0
-8.01
-3.59
8.41
Financing
157.22
96.64
63.47
56.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.65
73.77
121.85
128.08
