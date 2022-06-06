Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.58
12.58
12.58
12.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-58.7
-27.18
4.41
26.78
Net Worth
-46.12
-14.6
16.99
39.36
Minority Interest
Debt
111.45
101.61
83.92
63.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.35
Total Liabilities
65.68
87.36
101.26
103.24
Fixed Assets
3.41
4.14
5.15
6.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.76
8.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.09
4.51
4.49
4
Networking Capital
56.35
77.01
85.59
84.06
Inventories
30.18
39.8
49.74
45.43
Inventory Days
494.04
345.48
218.41
Sundry Debtors
31.7
32.19
47.16
58.57
Debtor Days
518.92
279.42
281.58
Other Current Assets
62.82
68.6
64.1
56.02
Sundry Creditors
-30.92
-36.6
-49.31
-50.26
Creditor Days
506.15
317.7
241.63
Other Current Liabilities
-37.43
-26.98
-26.1
-25.7
Cash
0.82
1.7
2.24
0.93
Total Assets
65.67
87.36
101.23
103.22
