Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

30.75
(0.00%)
Jun 6, 2022|03:21:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.29

42.04

75.91

132.26

yoy growth (%)

-46.97

-44.61

-42.6

19.02

Raw materials

-9.39

-9.74

5.78

-9.59

As % of sales

42.15

23.17

7.62

7.25

Employee costs

-12.63

-13.94

-16.33

-19.21

As % of sales

56.65

33.15

21.51

14.52

Other costs

-20.43

-37.85

-69.77

-99.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.66

90.01

91.9

75.43

Operating profit

-20.17

-19.49

-4.4

3.68

OPM

-90.48

-46.35

-5.79

2.78

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.84

-1.17

-2.31

Interest expense

-13.46

-12.64

-8.93

-8.37

Other income

2.99

2.79

3.42

3.92

Profit before tax

-31.32

-30.19

-11.09

-3.07

Taxes

0.37

0

0.23

0.47

Tax rate

-1.2

-0.03

-2.15

-15.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.94

-30.18

-10.85

-2.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-30.94

-30.18

-10.85

-2.6

yoy growth (%)

2.53

178.11

316.82

-61.03

NPM

-138.79

-71.77

-14.29

-1.96

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged

