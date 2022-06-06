Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.29
42.04
75.91
132.26
yoy growth (%)
-46.97
-44.61
-42.6
19.02
Raw materials
-9.39
-9.74
5.78
-9.59
As % of sales
42.15
23.17
7.62
7.25
Employee costs
-12.63
-13.94
-16.33
-19.21
As % of sales
56.65
33.15
21.51
14.52
Other costs
-20.43
-37.85
-69.77
-99.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.66
90.01
91.9
75.43
Operating profit
-20.17
-19.49
-4.4
3.68
OPM
-90.48
-46.35
-5.79
2.78
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.84
-1.17
-2.31
Interest expense
-13.46
-12.64
-8.93
-8.37
Other income
2.99
2.79
3.42
3.92
Profit before tax
-31.32
-30.19
-11.09
-3.07
Taxes
0.37
0
0.23
0.47
Tax rate
-1.2
-0.03
-2.15
-15.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.94
-30.18
-10.85
-2.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-30.94
-30.18
-10.85
-2.6
yoy growth (%)
2.53
178.11
316.82
-61.03
NPM
-138.79
-71.77
-14.29
-1.96
