Mukand Engineers Ltd Merged Summary

Mukand Engineers Ltd, (MEL), was incorporated in Jan.87 under the name and style of Mukand Construction & Project Engineering Company Private Ltd. Their object was engineering construction, erection and commissioning of Plants. It was a Subsidiary of Mukand Ltd. It became deemed Public Company in Feb.90 and later was converted into Public Limited company in Jul.92 and a fresh certificate was incorporated. The company was promoted by Mukand Ltd, it is a part of Shah & Bajaj group companies. Presently projects executed by the company include Project and Design Engineering, Mechanical & Civil Construction and Site Fabrication Works. Company now focus on Core Sector Areas of Power Transmission, HDVC Lines, Hydrocarbon and Port Modernisation.The company has come out with Public Issue of 30,08,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- for cash at a premium of Rs. 30/- per share aggregating to Rs. 12.03 crores.In 1999-2000, the company has setup an Authorised Training Centre in Kurla, Maharashtra for high-end computer training. To facilitate synergical benefits and expansion of the present business, the company acquired the EDP department of Mukand Ltd, which possesses facilities in software development, consultancy, data processing, accounting system on ERP, etc.The company completed the prestigious order which was received from NALCO for the Civil and Structural work at Angul,Orissa. It is also executing turnkey project of green anode plant of NALCO at Angul. The Companys infotech division has suffered set back due to melt down of the IT industry. The company is expecting orders from Power generation and petrochemical industry and also expects work from refurbishing programme being undertaken by Power plants.