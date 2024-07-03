iifl-logo-icon 1
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Share Price

24.86
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.5
  • Day's High26.47
  • 52 Wk High26.8
  • Prev. Close26.17
  • Day's Low24.86
  • 52 Wk Low 12.3
  • Turnover (lac)88.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)437.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

25.5

Prev. Close

26.17

Turnover(Lac.)

88.55

Day's High

26.47

Day's Low

24.86

52 Week's High

26.8

52 Week's Low

12.3

Book Value

-0.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

437.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.14%

Non-Promoter- 1.74%

Institutions: 1.73%

Non-Institutions: 70.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

176.12

176.12

176.12

176.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-167.75

-159.55

-69.01

103.05

Net Worth

8.37

16.57

107.11

279.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.85

385.22

357.51

634.55

yoy growth (%)

-51.23

7.75

-43.65

-33.99

Raw materials

0

0

-304.06

-522.37

As % of sales

0

0

85.05

82.32

Employee costs

-4.76

-17.5

-22.19

-19.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-82.88

-78.48

-132.85

-71

Depreciation

-4.52

-10.01

-12.84

-14.47

Tax paid

-0.25

-36.09

-0.2

-58.59

Working capital

-6.88

-311.9

-159.54

50.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.23

7.75

-43.65

-33.99

Op profit growth

24.58

43.42

-157.25

-22.55

EBIT growth

16.61

868.74

-106.3

-37.72

Net profit growth

-71.41

153.45

-17.54

246.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

388.49

349.44

353.33

414.91

699.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

388.49

349.44

353.33

414.91

699.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

95.4

36.58

22.88

25.59

28.2

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Amit Mittal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dipali Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atul Kumar Agarwal.

Chairperson

Atima Khanna

Non Executive Director

Arun Gaur

Non Executive Director

Manoj Tiwari

Independent Director

Ritu Goyal

Independent Director

Parmatma Singh Rathor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd

Summary

Summary

A2Z Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated on January 7, 2002 as a private limited company with the name A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd. On May 2, 2005, the name of the company was changed from A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Pvt Ltd. On March 12, 2010, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd and further the name of the Company got changed from A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Limited to A2Z Infra Engineering Limited on 15 October, 2014.A2Z Infra Engineering is the listed entity and flagship company of A2Z Group. The Company is an engineering, procurement and construction company in India. It is providing services to the power transmission and distribution sector with a focus primarily on the distribution segment. It primarily operates in the Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) sector for Infrastructure projects, specializing in Power Transmission & Distribution and Telecom Infrastructure Development projects. They diversify their business to provide EPC services to power generation companies and companies in other sectors, including road and telecommunications. In addition, the company is significantly focused on and involved in other businesses that include generating power from renewable energy sources (Renewable Energy Generation), providing municipal solid waste management services (MSW), providing facility management services (FMS) a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd share price today?

The A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹437.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is 0 and -31.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹12.3 and ₹26.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd?

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.52%, 3 Years at 38.04%, 1 Year at 94.57%, 6 Month at 26.73%, 3 Month at 56.43% and 1 Month at 55.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.14 %
Institutions - 1.73 %
Public - 70.13 %

