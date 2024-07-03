Summary

A2Z Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated on January 7, 2002 as a private limited company with the name A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd. On May 2, 2005, the name of the company was changed from A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Pvt Ltd. On March 12, 2010, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd and further the name of the Company got changed from A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Limited to A2Z Infra Engineering Limited on 15 October, 2014.A2Z Infra Engineering is the listed entity and flagship company of A2Z Group. The Company is an engineering, procurement and construction company in India. It is providing services to the power transmission and distribution sector with a focus primarily on the distribution segment. It primarily operates in the Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) sector for Infrastructure projects, specializing in Power Transmission & Distribution and Telecom Infrastructure Development projects. They diversify their business to provide EPC services to power generation companies and companies in other sectors, including road and telecommunications. In addition, the company is significantly focused on and involved in other businesses that include generating power from renewable energy sources (Renewable Energy Generation), providing municipal solid waste management services (MSW), providing facility management services (FMS) a

