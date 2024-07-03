Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹25.5
Prev. Close₹26.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹88.55
Day's High₹26.47
Day's Low₹24.86
52 Week's High₹26.8
52 Week's Low₹12.3
Book Value₹-0.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)437.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
176.12
176.12
176.12
176.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-167.75
-159.55
-69.01
103.05
Net Worth
8.37
16.57
107.11
279.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.85
385.22
357.51
634.55
yoy growth (%)
-51.23
7.75
-43.65
-33.99
Raw materials
0
0
-304.06
-522.37
As % of sales
0
0
85.05
82.32
Employee costs
-4.76
-17.5
-22.19
-19.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-82.88
-78.48
-132.85
-71
Depreciation
-4.52
-10.01
-12.84
-14.47
Tax paid
-0.25
-36.09
-0.2
-58.59
Working capital
-6.88
-311.9
-159.54
50.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.23
7.75
-43.65
-33.99
Op profit growth
24.58
43.42
-157.25
-22.55
EBIT growth
16.61
868.74
-106.3
-37.72
Net profit growth
-71.41
153.45
-17.54
246.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
388.49
349.44
353.33
414.91
699.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
388.49
349.44
353.33
414.91
699.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.4
36.58
22.88
25.59
28.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Amit Mittal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dipali Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atul Kumar Agarwal.
Chairperson
Atima Khanna
Non Executive Director
Arun Gaur
Non Executive Director
Manoj Tiwari
Independent Director
Ritu Goyal
Independent Director
Parmatma Singh Rathor
Reports by A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
Summary
A2Z Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated on January 7, 2002 as a private limited company with the name A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd. On May 2, 2005, the name of the company was changed from A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Pvt Ltd. On March 12, 2010, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd and further the name of the Company got changed from A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Limited to A2Z Infra Engineering Limited on 15 October, 2014.A2Z Infra Engineering is the listed entity and flagship company of A2Z Group. The Company is an engineering, procurement and construction company in India. It is providing services to the power transmission and distribution sector with a focus primarily on the distribution segment. It primarily operates in the Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) sector for Infrastructure projects, specializing in Power Transmission & Distribution and Telecom Infrastructure Development projects. They diversify their business to provide EPC services to power generation companies and companies in other sectors, including road and telecommunications. In addition, the company is significantly focused on and involved in other businesses that include generating power from renewable energy sources (Renewable Energy Generation), providing municipal solid waste management services (MSW), providing facility management services (FMS) a
Read More
The A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹437.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is 0 and -31.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹12.3 and ₹26.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.52%, 3 Years at 38.04%, 1 Year at 94.57%, 6 Month at 26.73%, 3 Month at 56.43% and 1 Month at 55.13%.
