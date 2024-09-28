|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that Twenty Third Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) and Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the AGM, which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith proceedings and Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held today i.e. September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
