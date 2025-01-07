iifl-logo-icon 1
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.61
(-5.03%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.85

385.22

357.51

634.55

yoy growth (%)

-51.23

7.75

-43.65

-33.99

Raw materials

0

0

-304.06

-522.37

As % of sales

0

0

85.05

82.32

Employee costs

-4.76

-17.5

-22.19

-19.65

As % of sales

2.53

4.54

6.2

3.09

Other costs

-231.69

-406.73

-58.45

-45.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

123.33

105.58

16.35

7.09

Operating profit

-48.6

-39.01

-27.2

47.51

OPM

-25.87

-10.12

-7.6

7.48

Depreciation

-4.52

-10.01

-12.84

-14.47

Interest expense

-48.2

-48.74

-129.78

-119.67

Other income

18.45

19.28

36.97

15.63

Profit before tax

-82.88

-78.48

-132.85

-71

Taxes

-0.25

-36.09

-0.2

-58.59

Tax rate

0.3

45.99

0.15

82.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-83.14

-114.57

-133.05

-129.59

Exceptional items

0

-176.3

18.28

-9.59

Net profit

-83.14

-290.88

-114.76

-139.18

yoy growth (%)

-71.41

153.45

-17.54

246.16

NPM

-44.25

-75.51

-32.1

-21.93

