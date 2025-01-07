Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.85
385.22
357.51
634.55
yoy growth (%)
-51.23
7.75
-43.65
-33.99
Raw materials
0
0
-304.06
-522.37
As % of sales
0
0
85.05
82.32
Employee costs
-4.76
-17.5
-22.19
-19.65
As % of sales
2.53
4.54
6.2
3.09
Other costs
-231.69
-406.73
-58.45
-45.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
123.33
105.58
16.35
7.09
Operating profit
-48.6
-39.01
-27.2
47.51
OPM
-25.87
-10.12
-7.6
7.48
Depreciation
-4.52
-10.01
-12.84
-14.47
Interest expense
-48.2
-48.74
-129.78
-119.67
Other income
18.45
19.28
36.97
15.63
Profit before tax
-82.88
-78.48
-132.85
-71
Taxes
-0.25
-36.09
-0.2
-58.59
Tax rate
0.3
45.99
0.15
82.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-83.14
-114.57
-133.05
-129.59
Exceptional items
0
-176.3
18.28
-9.59
Net profit
-83.14
-290.88
-114.76
-139.18
yoy growth (%)
-71.41
153.45
-17.54
246.16
NPM
-44.25
-75.51
-32.1
-21.93
