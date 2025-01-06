iifl-logo-icon 1
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.86
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd

A2Z Infra Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-82.88

-78.48

-132.85

-71

Depreciation

-4.52

-10.01

-12.84

-14.47

Tax paid

-0.25

-36.09

-0.2

-58.59

Working capital

-6.88

-311.9

-159.54

50.42

Other operating items

Operating

-94.55

-436.48

-305.44

-93.64

Capital expenditure

-12.4

-31.2

-0.96

-2.16

Free cash flow

-106.95

-467.68

-306.41

-95.8

Equity raised

370.02

911.96

1,042.94

1,202.63

Investing

11.15

-8.94

-7.34

-0.82

Financing

57.21

-350.41

-225.13

25.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

331.43

84.91

504.05

1,131.49

QUICKLINKS FOR A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd

