A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-82.88
-78.48
-132.85
-71
Depreciation
-4.52
-10.01
-12.84
-14.47
Tax paid
-0.25
-36.09
-0.2
-58.59
Working capital
-6.88
-311.9
-159.54
50.42
Other operating items
Operating
-94.55
-436.48
-305.44
-93.64
Capital expenditure
-12.4
-31.2
-0.96
-2.16
Free cash flow
-106.95
-467.68
-306.41
-95.8
Equity raised
370.02
911.96
1,042.94
1,202.63
Investing
11.15
-8.94
-7.34
-0.82
Financing
57.21
-350.41
-225.13
25.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
331.43
84.91
504.05
1,131.49
No Record Found
