A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.78
(4.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

290.52

258.73

254.49

276.09

562.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

290.52

258.73

254.49

276.09

562.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.15

30.09

14.72

16.06

85.37

Total Income

336.67

288.82

269.21

292.15

648.18

Total Expenditure

331.19

349.73

398.82

280.46

557.77

PBIDT

5.48

-60.91

-129.6

11.69

90.41

Interest

4.9

10.27

23.98

47.56

42.27

PBDT

0.58

-71.18

-153.59

-35.87

48.14

Depreciation

3.94

6.5

6.89

6.47

10.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.8

1.44

4.88

1.72

4.11

Deferred Tax

-0.26

-16.74

-0.77

1.71

19.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.9

-62.37

-164.59

-45.77

14.79

Minority Interest After NP

-2.42

-3.02

1.04

0.03

-0.44

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.48

-59.35

-165.62

-45.8

15.22

Extra-ordinary Items

32.71

-64.94

-143.35

0

37.91

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-37.19

5.59

-22.27

-45.8

-22.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.25

-3.37

-9.4

-2.6

0.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

176.12

176.12

176.12

176.12

176.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.88

-23.54

-50.92

4.23

16.06

PBDTM(%)

0.19

-27.51

-60.35

-12.99

8.55

PATM(%)

-2.37

-24.1

-64.67

-16.57

2.62

