A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
290.52
258.73
254.49
276.09
562.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
290.52
258.73
254.49
276.09
562.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.15
30.09
14.72
16.06
85.37
Total Income
336.67
288.82
269.21
292.15
648.18
Total Expenditure
331.19
349.73
398.82
280.46
557.77
PBIDT
5.48
-60.91
-129.6
11.69
90.41
Interest
4.9
10.27
23.98
47.56
42.27
PBDT
0.58
-71.18
-153.59
-35.87
48.14
Depreciation
3.94
6.5
6.89
6.47
10.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.8
1.44
4.88
1.72
4.11
Deferred Tax
-0.26
-16.74
-0.77
1.71
19.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.9
-62.37
-164.59
-45.77
14.79
Minority Interest After NP
-2.42
-3.02
1.04
0.03
-0.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.48
-59.35
-165.62
-45.8
15.22
Extra-ordinary Items
32.71
-64.94
-143.35
0
37.91
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-37.19
5.59
-22.27
-45.8
-22.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.25
-3.37
-9.4
-2.6
0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
176.12
176.12
176.12
176.12
176.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.88
-23.54
-50.92
4.23
16.06
PBDTM(%)
0.19
-27.51
-60.35
-12.99
8.55
PATM(%)
-2.37
-24.1
-64.67
-16.57
2.62
