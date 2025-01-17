iifl-logo-icon 1
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

22.83
(-2.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.71

-1.22

-28.82

-26.19

Op profit growth

2.46

15.45

-141.16

-26.47

EBIT growth

-8.19

-1.07

-126.32

-23

Net profit growth

-70.67

150.4

-58.34

127.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.15

-4.14

-3.54

6.12

EBIT margin

-3.2

-2.07

-2.06

5.58

Net profit margin

-19.57

-39.57

-15.61

-26.67

RoCE

-1.52

-1.21

-0.86

2.82

RoNW

-5.4

-17.64

-7.56

-15.62

RoA

-2.32

-5.79

-1.64

-3.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.6

-15.79

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.13

-16.5

-8.13

-21.29

Book value per share

19.18

23.43

21.11

24.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.82

-0.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.73

-0.19

-3.25

-2.04

P/B

0.19

0.13

1.25

1.75

EV/EBIDTA

-140.74

-664.66

94.24

22.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.24

54.61

1.07

42.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

800.48

580.55

680.56

454.15

Inventory days

5.71

6.22

9.95

15.36

Creditor days

-526.63

-359.53

-378.88

-308.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.22

0.24

0.07

-0.27

Net debt / equity

1.51

1.12

3.3

4.37

Net debt / op. profit

-17.24

-16.06

-49.02

25.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.27

0.23

-27.85

-22.78

Employee costs

-29.68

-30.85

-37.4

-25.39

Other costs

-77.74

-73.51

-38.28

-45.69

