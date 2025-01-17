Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.71
-1.22
-28.82
-26.19
Op profit growth
2.46
15.45
-141.16
-26.47
EBIT growth
-8.19
-1.07
-126.32
-23
Net profit growth
-70.67
150.4
-58.34
127.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.15
-4.14
-3.54
6.12
EBIT margin
-3.2
-2.07
-2.06
5.58
Net profit margin
-19.57
-39.57
-15.61
-26.67
RoCE
-1.52
-1.21
-0.86
2.82
RoNW
-5.4
-17.64
-7.56
-15.62
RoA
-2.32
-5.79
-1.64
-3.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.6
-15.79
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.13
-16.5
-8.13
-21.29
Book value per share
19.18
23.43
21.11
24.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.82
-0.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.73
-0.19
-3.25
-2.04
P/B
0.19
0.13
1.25
1.75
EV/EBIDTA
-140.74
-664.66
94.24
22.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.24
54.61
1.07
42.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
800.48
580.55
680.56
454.15
Inventory days
5.71
6.22
9.95
15.36
Creditor days
-526.63
-359.53
-378.88
-308.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.22
0.24
0.07
-0.27
Net debt / equity
1.51
1.12
3.3
4.37
Net debt / op. profit
-17.24
-16.06
-49.02
25.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.27
0.23
-27.85
-22.78
Employee costs
-29.68
-30.85
-37.4
-25.39
Other costs
-77.74
-73.51
-38.28
-45.69
