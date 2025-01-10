A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
176.12
176.12
176.12
176.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-167.75
-159.55
-69.01
103.05
Net Worth
8.37
16.57
107.11
279.17
Minority Interest
Debt
173.38
262.32
327.26
441.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
181.75
278.89
434.37
720.18
Fixed Assets
19.65
17.87
87.49
81.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
142.54
143.3
233.36
292.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.13
26.54
26.54
Networking Capital
18.88
112.45
84.9
314.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
110.84
251.05
431.51
819.24
Debtor Days
1,591.8
Other Current Assets
223.31
337.89
363.59
327.43
Sundry Creditors
-199.25
-276.31
-458.49
-531.15
Creditor Days
1,032.03
Other Current Liabilities
-116.02
-200.18
-251.71
-300.56
Cash
0.62
5.14
2.08
4.31
Total Assets
181.75
278.89
434.37
720.19
