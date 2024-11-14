Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

A2Z Infra Engineering Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated September 25 2024 regarding intimation of Closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company will continue to remain closed for the designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives till the completion of 48 hours after the said financials results are approved by the Board and made public. Outcome of the Board Meeting duly held today i.e. November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

A2Z Infra Engineering Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated June 26 2024 regarding intimation of Closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company will continue to remain closed for the designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives till the completion of 48 hours after the said financials results are approved by the Board and made public Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 3 May 2024

A2Z Infra Engineering Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday May 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024