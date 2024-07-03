A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Summary

A2Z Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated on January 7, 2002 as a private limited company with the name A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd. On May 2, 2005, the name of the company was changed from A2Z Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Pvt Ltd. On March 12, 2010, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd and further the name of the Company got changed from A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Limited to A2Z Infra Engineering Limited on 15 October, 2014.A2Z Infra Engineering is the listed entity and flagship company of A2Z Group. The Company is an engineering, procurement and construction company in India. It is providing services to the power transmission and distribution sector with a focus primarily on the distribution segment. It primarily operates in the Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) sector for Infrastructure projects, specializing in Power Transmission & Distribution and Telecom Infrastructure Development projects. They diversify their business to provide EPC services to power generation companies and companies in other sectors, including road and telecommunications. In addition, the company is significantly focused on and involved in other businesses that include generating power from renewable energy sources (Renewable Energy Generation), providing municipal solid waste management services (MSW), providing facility management services (FMS) and developing information technology solutions for power utilities (Power IT Solutions).In EPC, the company executing projects in the power transmission and distribution sector in India for various state power utilities and central public sector utilities such as PGCIL, NTPC and NHPC. In the power generation sector, they are currently executing EPC projects for an aggregate capacity of 60 MW for companies within the Group and intend to grow this business to provide such services to third parties.In the MSW business, the company provides collection, transportation, processing, disposal and treatment of municipal solid waste. Their services in the FMS business include engineering maintenance (mechanical, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, DG Set), energy saving solutions, janitorial services, parking management, property lease management, telecommunications tower maintenance and security services to public and private sector clients.The company is diversified into the Power IT Solutions business, where they are executing projects as a systems integrator by developing solutions for aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss reduction in India. They also intend to provide advanced metering solutions to power utilities. Initially, the company was engaged in the FMS business. Amit Mittal, promoter of the company, acquired the equity shares of the company from their existing shareholders in December 2003 and February 2004. In the year 2006, the company entered in the EPC business. In December 2007, they acquired Sri Eswara Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd, a company engaged in the installation of transmission lines, which strengthened their presence in the EPC business. In April 2008, Sri Eswara Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 2008.As per scheme of de-merger, the company transferred their FMS business to their then wholly-owned subsidiary, A2Z Infraservices, with effect from April 15, 2008, to enhance our business focus and streamline operations. In August 2009, the company acquired 100% shares of Imatek, a company that initially held a 5% equity interest in CNCS (an FMS company). In October 2009, Imatek subsequently increased their equity interest in CNCS to 51%.The Company in 2010-11, acquired the entire business of M/s Surender Chowdhury & Brothers, a partnership firm, engaged in the business of construction of electrical substations and railway electrification work through a business transfer agreement in May, 2010. It acquired business of M/s Mohd. Rashid Contractors, a partnership firm, engaged in the business of telecom cable laying, civil works and other engineering, procurement and construction work in June, 2010. It acquired as a going concern the business of M/s En-Tech Engineers and Contractors, a partnership firm, acquired 1% partnership of Star Transformers, a partnership firm, engaged in the business of manufacturing transformers in August, 2010. It acquired 100% shareholding of Mansi Bijlee & Rice Mills Private Limited, making it the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 20th July, 2010. It acquired 100% shareholding of Mirage Bijlee Private Limited, making it the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 15th September, 2010. It acquired 90% shareholding of Madhya Bijlee Private Limited and made it the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 18th October, 2010. A2Z Infraservices Limited , a subsidiary of the Company acquired 100% shareholding of IL&FS Property Management & Services Limited and it became indirect subsidiary of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2010 and wholly owned subsidiary of A2Z Infraservices Limited. It acquired 100% shareholding of Chavan Rishi International Limited, making it a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 2nd March, 2011.In 2011-12, the Company acquired 20% stake of A2Z Infraservices Limited and Imatek Solutions Private Limited, subsidiary companies of the Company from Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) on 25th October, 2011. By virtue of such acquisition the share holding of the Company in A2Z Infraservices Limited was increased to 92.22% of total paid up capital and Imatek Solutions Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company acquired 100% shareholding of Mithila Bijlee Private Limited with effect from 15th November, 2011. Further the name and object of the company were changed to A2Z Disaster Management & Innovative Response Education Private Limited with effect from 17th November, 2011.Further, Company acquired 100% stake in Pioneer Waste Management Private Limited with effect from 15th November, 2011; it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore under the name and style of A2Z Singapore Waste Management Holdings Private Limited with effect from 1st September, 2011. It acquired 48 % stake in A2Z Waste Management (Nainital) Private Limited with effect from 23rd December, 2011. It acquired 20% stake of A2Z Waste Management (Jaipur) Limited from A2Z Infrastructure Limited on 11th July, 2012. It sold 2% stake in Star Transformers Limited.During the year 2013-14, the Company sold its entire shareholding in Mirage Bijlee Private Limited, Proficient Disaster Management & Innovative Response Education Private Limited and Pioneer Waste Management Private Limited and the said companies have ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.In 2018. it launched Magic Brick - a quality construction material made from solid waste towards a cleaner & greener country. Further, it launched E-Hiran - a battery-run, inverter-fitted bicycle to transform urban commuting.