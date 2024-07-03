iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Road Network Ltd Share Price

44.98
(-0.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:34 AM

  • Open45.98
  • Day's High46.32
  • 52 Wk High98.5
  • Prev. Close45.29
  • Day's Low44.76
  • 52 Wk Low 41
  • Turnover (lac)6.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)377.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bharat Road Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

45.98

Prev. Close

45.29

Turnover(Lac.)

6.65

Day's High

46.32

Day's Low

44.76

52 Week's High

98.5

52 Week's Low

41

Book Value

79.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

377.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Road Network Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bharat Road Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Road Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 47.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Road Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.95

83.95

83.95

83.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

636.67

658.7

739.09

1,061.37

Net Worth

720.62

742.65

823.04

1,145.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.1

6.67

33.33

14.28

yoy growth (%)

186.16

-79.97

133.41

271.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.5

-4.21

-6.64

-3.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-37.21

3.27

40.51

2.73

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

6.32

-1.02

-11.59

-0.53

Working capital

220.7

-61.08

111.96

57.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

186.16

-79.97

133.41

271.7

Op profit growth

402.38

-129.19

107.33

3,387.07

EBIT growth

-385.75

-89.2

334.7

201.84

Net profit growth

-1,471.36

-92.21

1,213.73

709.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

379.72

326.34

216.4

209.52

299.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

379.72

326.34

216.4

209.52

299.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.38

23.75

10.33

35.44

29.27

Bharat Road Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Road Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tuk Tuk Ghosh Kumar

Managing Director

BAJRANG KUMAR CHOUDHARY

Independent Director

Santanu Ray

Independent Director

Praful Tayal

Chairman & Independent Directo

BRAHMDUTT

Non Executive Director

SHREE RAM TEWARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Rathi

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Road Network Ltd

Summary

Bharat Road Network Limited, incorporated in December, 2006 at Kolkata, is a road BOT company in India, focused on development, implementation, operation and maintenance of roads and highways projects. The Company is presently engaged in the business of designing, building, operating, maintaining and carrying out all other activities pertaining to road projects.During the financial year ended 31 March 2006, the company was awarded BOT Project for (a) four laning of the existing two lane portion of the Thrissur -Angamali section of NH-47 from km 270 to km 316.70 (there is a missing chainage of 6.70 km) and (b) improvement, operation and maintenance of the Angamali - Edapalli section from km 316.70 to km 342.00 of NH-in the state of Kerala on DCDFOM pattern on BOT toll basis by Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL). During the financial year ended 31 March 2009, the company was awarded BOT project for four laning of the Indore-Ujjain portion from Ch. 5/2 to Ch. 53 on State Highway 27 in the state of Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern, on a BOT Toll basis being undertaken by Mahakaleshwar Tollways Private Limited (MTPL).During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, the company was awarded BOT project for four laning of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-91 connecting km 23.60 to km 140.20 of NH-91 on DBFOT pattern on BOT Toll basis and subsequent six laning of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-91 connecting km 23.60 to km 140.20 of NH-91 in the state of Uttar Prade
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Road Network Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Road Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Road Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Road Network Ltd is ₹377.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Road Network Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Road Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Road Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Road Network Ltd is ₹41 and ₹98.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Road Network Ltd?

Bharat Road Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.83%, 3 Years at 14.46%, 1 Year at -26.42%, 6 Month at -12.77%, 3 Month at -4.77% and 1 Month at -1.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Road Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Road Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.97 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 47.92 %

