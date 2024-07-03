Summary

Bharat Road Network Limited, incorporated in December, 2006 at Kolkata, is a road BOT company in India, focused on development, implementation, operation and maintenance of roads and highways projects. The Company is presently engaged in the business of designing, building, operating, maintaining and carrying out all other activities pertaining to road projects.During the financial year ended 31 March 2006, the company was awarded BOT Project for (a) four laning of the existing two lane portion of the Thrissur -Angamali section of NH-47 from km 270 to km 316.70 (there is a missing chainage of 6.70 km) and (b) improvement, operation and maintenance of the Angamali - Edapalli section from km 316.70 to km 342.00 of NH-in the state of Kerala on DCDFOM pattern on BOT toll basis by Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL). During the financial year ended 31 March 2009, the company was awarded BOT project for four laning of the Indore-Ujjain portion from Ch. 5/2 to Ch. 53 on State Highway 27 in the state of Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern, on a BOT Toll basis being undertaken by Mahakaleshwar Tollways Private Limited (MTPL).During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, the company was awarded BOT project for four laning of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-91 connecting km 23.60 to km 140.20 of NH-91 on DBFOT pattern on BOT Toll basis and subsequent six laning of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-91 connecting km 23.60 to km 140.20 of NH-91 in the state of Uttar Prade

