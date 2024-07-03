Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹45.98
Prev. Close₹45.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.65
Day's High₹46.32
Day's Low₹44.76
52 Week's High₹98.5
52 Week's Low₹41
Book Value₹79.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)377.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.95
83.95
83.95
83.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
636.67
658.7
739.09
1,061.37
Net Worth
720.62
742.65
823.04
1,145.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.1
6.67
33.33
14.28
yoy growth (%)
186.16
-79.97
133.41
271.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.5
-4.21
-6.64
-3.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-37.21
3.27
40.51
2.73
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
6.32
-1.02
-11.59
-0.53
Working capital
220.7
-61.08
111.96
57.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
186.16
-79.97
133.41
271.7
Op profit growth
402.38
-129.19
107.33
3,387.07
EBIT growth
-385.75
-89.2
334.7
201.84
Net profit growth
-1,471.36
-92.21
1,213.73
709.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
379.72
326.34
216.4
209.52
299.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
379.72
326.34
216.4
209.52
299.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.38
23.75
10.33
35.44
29.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tuk Tuk Ghosh Kumar
Managing Director
BAJRANG KUMAR CHOUDHARY
Independent Director
Santanu Ray
Independent Director
Praful Tayal
Chairman & Independent Directo
BRAHMDUTT
Non Executive Director
SHREE RAM TEWARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Rathi
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Kumar Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Road Network Ltd
Summary
Bharat Road Network Limited, incorporated in December, 2006 at Kolkata, is a road BOT company in India, focused on development, implementation, operation and maintenance of roads and highways projects. The Company is presently engaged in the business of designing, building, operating, maintaining and carrying out all other activities pertaining to road projects.During the financial year ended 31 March 2006, the company was awarded BOT Project for (a) four laning of the existing two lane portion of the Thrissur -Angamali section of NH-47 from km 270 to km 316.70 (there is a missing chainage of 6.70 km) and (b) improvement, operation and maintenance of the Angamali - Edapalli section from km 316.70 to km 342.00 of NH-in the state of Kerala on DCDFOM pattern on BOT toll basis by Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL). During the financial year ended 31 March 2009, the company was awarded BOT project for four laning of the Indore-Ujjain portion from Ch. 5/2 to Ch. 53 on State Highway 27 in the state of Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern, on a BOT Toll basis being undertaken by Mahakaleshwar Tollways Private Limited (MTPL).During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, the company was awarded BOT project for four laning of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-91 connecting km 23.60 to km 140.20 of NH-91 on DBFOT pattern on BOT Toll basis and subsequent six laning of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-91 connecting km 23.60 to km 140.20 of NH-91 in the state of Uttar Prade
Read More
The Bharat Road Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Road Network Ltd is ₹377.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Road Network Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Road Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Road Network Ltd is ₹41 and ₹98.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Road Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.83%, 3 Years at 14.46%, 1 Year at -26.42%, 6 Month at -12.77%, 3 Month at -4.77% and 1 Month at -1.29%.
