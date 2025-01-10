Bharat Road Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.95
83.95
83.95
83.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
636.67
658.7
739.09
1,061.37
Net Worth
720.62
742.65
823.04
1,145.32
Minority Interest
Debt
263.58
307.43
310.46
325.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.44
0.07
3.16
6.27
Total Liabilities
984.64
1,050.15
1,136.66
1,476.76
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.29
0.31
0.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
696.3
760.97
892.14
1,084.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
45.5
36.92
22.94
7.08
Networking Capital
175.27
184.63
208.86
370.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.98
3.55
5.55
7.87
Debtor Days
150.39
Other Current Assets
296.68
274.64
326.26
396.68
Sundry Creditors
-3.32
-3.64
-3.61
-1.35
Creditor Days
25.79
Other Current Liabilities
-122.07
-89.92
-119.34
-32.72
Cash
67.31
67.34
12.4
13.92
Total Assets
984.64
1,050.15
1,136.65
1,476.77
