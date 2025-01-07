iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Road Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.87
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:09:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.1

6.67

33.33

14.28

yoy growth (%)

186.16

-79.97

133.41

271.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.5

-4.21

-6.64

-3.79

As % of sales

13.1

63.2

19.92

26.6

Other costs

-43.63

-7.83

-8.25

-1.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

228.42

117.41

24.77

11.13

Operating profit

-27.03

-5.38

18.43

8.89

OPM

-141.53

-80.62

55.3

62.25

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Interest expense

-22.02

-2.03

-8.72

-8.58

Other income

11.88

10.73

30.84

2.44

Profit before tax

-37.21

3.27

40.51

2.73

Taxes

6.32

-1.02

-11.59

-0.53

Tax rate

-16.98

-31.3

-28.62

-19.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.89

2.25

28.91

2.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-30.89

2.25

28.91

2.2

yoy growth (%)

-1,471.36

-92.21

1,213.73

709.39

NPM

-161.73

33.74

86.75

15.41

