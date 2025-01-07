Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.1
6.67
33.33
14.28
yoy growth (%)
186.16
-79.97
133.41
271.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.5
-4.21
-6.64
-3.79
As % of sales
13.1
63.2
19.92
26.6
Other costs
-43.63
-7.83
-8.25
-1.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
228.42
117.41
24.77
11.13
Operating profit
-27.03
-5.38
18.43
8.89
OPM
-141.53
-80.62
55.3
62.25
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Interest expense
-22.02
-2.03
-8.72
-8.58
Other income
11.88
10.73
30.84
2.44
Profit before tax
-37.21
3.27
40.51
2.73
Taxes
6.32
-1.02
-11.59
-0.53
Tax rate
-16.98
-31.3
-28.62
-19.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.89
2.25
28.91
2.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-30.89
2.25
28.91
2.2
yoy growth (%)
-1,471.36
-92.21
1,213.73
709.39
NPM
-161.73
33.74
86.75
15.41
