Bharat Road Network Ltd Key Ratios

46.98
(0.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.97

-25.45

162

8.26

Op profit growth

-74.51

4.76

297.04

65.37

EBIT growth

-75.78

-6.89

34.3

-562.59

Net profit growth

615.21

-58.24

-264.14

-137.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.34

61.39

43.68

28.82

EBIT margin

20.41

59.03

47.26

92.2

Net profit margin

-54.52

-5.33

-9.53

15.21

RoCE

1.63

6.8

8.02

8.68

RoNW

-3.02

-0.39

-0.92

0.77

RoA

-1.09

-0.15

-0.4

0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.15

-1.54

0

2.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

1

Cash EPS

-18.31

-6.23

-8.57

2.72

Book value per share

105.57

119.26

120.5

126.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.03

-19.87

0

68.18

P/CEPS

-1.57

-4.9

-11.06

69.04

P/B

0.27

0.25

0.78

1.48

EV/EBIDTA

20.95

8.39

9.57

18.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

39.68

Tax payout

-5.07

6.58

40.04

-11.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

220.62

132.15

91.98

129.25

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-28.23

-71.96

-39.34

-52.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.25

-0.91

-0.92

-3.22

Net debt / equity

1.67

1.52

1.32

0.96

Net debt / op. profit

31.65

8.33

7.65

23.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.45

-4.65

-3.4

-5.81

Other costs

-71.19

-33.94

-52.91

-65.35

