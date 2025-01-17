Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.97
-25.45
162
8.26
Op profit growth
-74.51
4.76
297.04
65.37
EBIT growth
-75.78
-6.89
34.3
-562.59
Net profit growth
615.21
-58.24
-264.14
-137.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.34
61.39
43.68
28.82
EBIT margin
20.41
59.03
47.26
92.2
Net profit margin
-54.52
-5.33
-9.53
15.21
RoCE
1.63
6.8
8.02
8.68
RoNW
-3.02
-0.39
-0.92
0.77
RoA
-1.09
-0.15
-0.4
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.15
-1.54
0
2.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
1
Cash EPS
-18.31
-6.23
-8.57
2.72
Book value per share
105.57
119.26
120.5
126.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.03
-19.87
0
68.18
P/CEPS
-1.57
-4.9
-11.06
69.04
P/B
0.27
0.25
0.78
1.48
EV/EBIDTA
20.95
8.39
9.57
18.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
39.68
Tax payout
-5.07
6.58
40.04
-11.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
220.62
132.15
91.98
129.25
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-28.23
-71.96
-39.34
-52.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.25
-0.91
-0.92
-3.22
Net debt / equity
1.67
1.52
1.32
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
31.65
8.33
7.65
23.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.45
-4.65
-3.4
-5.81
Other costs
-71.19
-33.94
-52.91
-65.35
