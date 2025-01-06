Bharat Road Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-37.21
3.27
40.51
2.73
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
6.32
-1.02
-11.59
-0.53
Working capital
220.7
-61.08
111.96
57.85
Other operating items
Operating
189.76
-58.86
140.84
60.04
Capital expenditure
0.31
0
0.16
0.03
Free cash flow
190.07
-58.86
141
60.07
Equity raised
2,184.46
2,175.57
1,612.69
440.18
Investing
-59.33
30.27
470.85
331.92
Financing
452.49
109.52
89.05
-342.26
Dividends paid
0
0
8.4
0
Net in cash
2,767.68
2,256.49
2,321.99
489.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.