Bharat Road Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.53
(-3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Bharat Road FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-37.21

3.27

40.51

2.73

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

6.32

-1.02

-11.59

-0.53

Working capital

220.7

-61.08

111.96

57.85

Other operating items

Operating

189.76

-58.86

140.84

60.04

Capital expenditure

0.31

0

0.16

0.03

Free cash flow

190.07

-58.86

141

60.07

Equity raised

2,184.46

2,175.57

1,612.69

440.18

Investing

-59.33

30.27

470.85

331.92

Financing

452.49

109.52

89.05

-342.26

Dividends paid

0

0

8.4

0

Net in cash

2,767.68

2,256.49

2,321.99

489.91

