Bharat Road Network Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
76.21
103.06
92.67
97.47
91.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.21
103.06
92.67
97.47
91.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.61
4.65
4.93
2.32
2.15
Total Income
80.83
107.71
97.61
99.8
93.16
Total Expenditure
67.89
53.35
49.12
48.62
97.67
PBIDT
12.94
54.36
48.48
51.17
-4.5
Interest
5.17
46.47
46.21
47.09
47.87
PBDT
7.77
7.9
2.27
4.08
-52.37
Depreciation
17.62
20.95
33.76
16.41
15.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0.17
-0.25
0.67
0
Deferred Tax
0.15
-2.27
-1.58
-2.69
-1.87
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.09
-10.95
-29.66
-10.3
-66.08
Minority Interest After NP
-2.92
4.59
-0.94
5.42
-10.29
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.16
-15.55
-28.71
-15.73
-55.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.16
-15.55
-28.71
-15.73
-55.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.21
-1.3
-3.53
-1.23
-7.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
83.95
83.95
83.95
83.95
83.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.97
52.74
52.31
52.49
-4.94
PBDTM(%)
10.19
7.66
2.44
4.18
-57.54
PATM(%)
-13.23
-10.62
-32
-10.56
-72.6
