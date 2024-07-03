iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Road Network Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

76.21

103.06

92.67

97.47

91.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.21

103.06

92.67

97.47

91.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.61

4.65

4.93

2.32

2.15

Total Income

80.83

107.71

97.61

99.8

93.16

Total Expenditure

67.89

53.35

49.12

48.62

97.67

PBIDT

12.94

54.36

48.48

51.17

-4.5

Interest

5.17

46.47

46.21

47.09

47.87

PBDT

7.77

7.9

2.27

4.08

-52.37

Depreciation

17.62

20.95

33.76

16.41

15.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0.17

-0.25

0.67

0

Deferred Tax

0.15

-2.27

-1.58

-2.69

-1.87

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.09

-10.95

-29.66

-10.3

-66.08

Minority Interest After NP

-2.92

4.59

-0.94

5.42

-10.29

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.16

-15.55

-28.71

-15.73

-55.78

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.16

-15.55

-28.71

-15.73

-55.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.21

-1.3

-3.53

-1.23

-7.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

83.95

83.95

83.95

83.95

83.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.97

52.74

52.31

52.49

-4.94

PBDTM(%)

10.19

7.66

2.44

4.18

-57.54

PATM(%)

-13.23

-10.62

-32

-10.56

-72.6

