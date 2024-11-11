iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Road Network Ltd Board Meeting

47.22
(0.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:31 PM

Bharat Road CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Refer attached letter
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Bharat Road Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e., 11th November 2024 has inter alia based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. A copy of the aforementioned Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) is enclosed herewith. We are also arranging to upload the aforesaid Financial Results on the Companys Website www.brnl.in and shall publish the Financial Results in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Refer attached letter
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Bharat Road Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e., 13th August 2024 has inter alia, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of the aforementioned Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) is enclosed herewith. We are also arranging to upload the aforesaid Financial Results on the Companys Website www.brnl.in and shall publish the Financial Results in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Bharat Road Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e., 23rd May 2024 has inter alia, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Bharat Road Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Refer attached letter Please refer the attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

