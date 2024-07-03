iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

4.4
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High4.55
  • 52 Wk High7.1
  • Prev. Close4.47
  • Day's Low4.4
  • 52 Wk Low 3.06
  • Turnover (lac)3.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-219.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

4.47

Turnover(Lac.)

3.86

Day's High

4.55

Day's Low

4.4

52 Week's High

7.1

52 Week's Low

3.06

Book Value

-219.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.78%

Non-Promoter- 1.15%

Institutions: 1.14%

Non-Institutions: 66.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

211.57

211.57

211.57

211.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,419.61

-3,537.12

-227.96

-137.76

Net Worth

-4,208.04

-3,325.55

-16.39

73.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

332.78

567.6

1,432.58

1,905.63

yoy growth (%)

-41.37

-60.37

-24.82

-23.06

Raw materials

-136.08

-214.71

-849.48

-1,484.1

As % of sales

40.89

37.82

59.29

77.87

Employee costs

-45.59

-71.31

-97.96

-93.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.03

-380.87

-559.38

-549.53

Depreciation

-6.73

-10.05

-14.61

-25.33

Tax paid

0

0

133.93

491.25

Working capital

-19.27

-790.5

412.15

373.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.37

-60.37

-24.82

-23.06

Op profit growth

-92.11

69.4

-56.61

870.85

EBIT growth

-97.41

425.73

-63.78

515.47

Net profit growth

-86.86

-10.47

630.06

-83.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

168.11

380.79

424.27

501.52

730.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

168.11

380.79

424.27

501.52

730.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.4

67.72

71.2

30.34

62.13

View Annually Results

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Asim Kumar Barman

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Aditya Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Indrani Ray

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited is one of the leading Engineering Companies in India, which was incorporated on 10th July 1961 under the name of McNally Bird Engineering Company Limited as a joint venture between McNally Pittsburg, USA and Bird & Co. The Companys name was changed from McNally Bird Engineering Company Limited to the present name McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited in 1972. The Company, headquartered at Kolkata is engaged in diversified construction activities primarily providing Turnkey Projects in the areas of Power, Steel, Alumina, Material Handling, Mineral Beneficiation, Coal washing, Ash handling and disposal, Port Cranes, Civic and Industrial water supply etc. The turnkey construction activity of the Company is managed by its Projects Division also based at Kolkata through separate SBUs that assume responsibility for each activity from concept to commissioning. The Company also manufactures a range of equipment largely employed in the above activities, which are undertaken at two factories under the Products division of the Company. MBE had designed and built the longest cross country conveying system in India during the year of 1968 for 800 TPH coal handling plant of thermal power station at Talcher, Orissa. In 1970, the first indigenously designed Mineral Beneficiation Plant in India for beneficiation of fluorspar was built by the Company for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd at Kadipani, Gujarat. Also in the same year, Comp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is ₹93.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is ₹3.06 and ₹7.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd?

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.79%, 3 Years at -16.76%, 1 Year at -31.23%, 6 Month at -3.04%, 3 Month at -18.73% and 1 Month at 7.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.79 %
Institutions - 1.15 %
Public - 66.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.