Summary

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited is one of the leading Engineering Companies in India, which was incorporated on 10th July 1961 under the name of McNally Bird Engineering Company Limited as a joint venture between McNally Pittsburg, USA and Bird & Co. The Companys name was changed from McNally Bird Engineering Company Limited to the present name McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited in 1972. The Company, headquartered at Kolkata is engaged in diversified construction activities primarily providing Turnkey Projects in the areas of Power, Steel, Alumina, Material Handling, Mineral Beneficiation, Coal washing, Ash handling and disposal, Port Cranes, Civic and Industrial water supply etc. The turnkey construction activity of the Company is managed by its Projects Division also based at Kolkata through separate SBUs that assume responsibility for each activity from concept to commissioning. The Company also manufactures a range of equipment largely employed in the above activities, which are undertaken at two factories under the Products division of the Company. MBE had designed and built the longest cross country conveying system in India during the year of 1968 for 800 TPH coal handling plant of thermal power station at Talcher, Orissa. In 1970, the first indigenously designed Mineral Beneficiation Plant in India for beneficiation of fluorspar was built by the Company for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd at Kadipani, Gujarat. Also in the same year, Comp

