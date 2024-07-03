Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹4.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.86
Day's High₹4.55
Day's Low₹4.4
52 Week's High₹7.1
52 Week's Low₹3.06
Book Value₹-219.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
211.57
211.57
211.57
211.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,419.61
-3,537.12
-227.96
-137.76
Net Worth
-4,208.04
-3,325.55
-16.39
73.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
332.78
567.6
1,432.58
1,905.63
yoy growth (%)
-41.37
-60.37
-24.82
-23.06
Raw materials
-136.08
-214.71
-849.48
-1,484.1
As % of sales
40.89
37.82
59.29
77.87
Employee costs
-45.59
-71.31
-97.96
-93.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.03
-380.87
-559.38
-549.53
Depreciation
-6.73
-10.05
-14.61
-25.33
Tax paid
0
0
133.93
491.25
Working capital
-19.27
-790.5
412.15
373.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.37
-60.37
-24.82
-23.06
Op profit growth
-92.11
69.4
-56.61
870.85
EBIT growth
-97.41
425.73
-63.78
515.47
Net profit growth
-86.86
-10.47
630.06
-83.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
168.11
380.79
424.27
501.52
730.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
168.11
380.79
424.27
501.52
730.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.4
67.72
71.2
30.34
62.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Asim Kumar Barman
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Aditya Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Indrani Ray
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited is one of the leading Engineering Companies in India, which was incorporated on 10th July 1961 under the name of McNally Bird Engineering Company Limited as a joint venture between McNally Pittsburg, USA and Bird & Co. The Companys name was changed from McNally Bird Engineering Company Limited to the present name McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited in 1972. The Company, headquartered at Kolkata is engaged in diversified construction activities primarily providing Turnkey Projects in the areas of Power, Steel, Alumina, Material Handling, Mineral Beneficiation, Coal washing, Ash handling and disposal, Port Cranes, Civic and Industrial water supply etc. The turnkey construction activity of the Company is managed by its Projects Division also based at Kolkata through separate SBUs that assume responsibility for each activity from concept to commissioning. The Company also manufactures a range of equipment largely employed in the above activities, which are undertaken at two factories under the Products division of the Company. MBE had designed and built the longest cross country conveying system in India during the year of 1968 for 800 TPH coal handling plant of thermal power station at Talcher, Orissa. In 1970, the first indigenously designed Mineral Beneficiation Plant in India for beneficiation of fluorspar was built by the Company for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd at Kadipani, Gujarat. Also in the same year, Comp
Read More
The McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is ₹93.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd is ₹3.06 and ₹7.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.79%, 3 Years at -16.76%, 1 Year at -31.23%, 6 Month at -3.04%, 3 Month at -18.73% and 1 Month at 7.45%.
