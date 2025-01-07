iifl-logo-icon 1
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.46
(1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

332.78

567.6

1,432.58

1,905.63

yoy growth (%)

-41.37

-60.37

-24.82

-23.06

Raw materials

-136.08

-214.71

-849.48

-1,484.1

As % of sales

40.89

37.82

59.29

77.87

Employee costs

-45.59

-71.31

-97.96

-93.44

As % of sales

13.7

12.56

6.83

4.9

Other costs

-178

-622.81

-686.56

-792.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.49

109.72

47.92

41.57

Operating profit

-26.91

-341.24

-201.43

-464.25

OPM

-8.08

-60.11

-14.06

-24.36

Depreciation

-6.73

-10.05

-14.61

-25.33

Interest expense

-42.27

-81.06

-502.35

-392.06

Other income

25.89

51.48

159.02

332.12

Profit before tax

-50.03

-380.87

-559.38

-549.53

Taxes

0

0

133.93

491.25

Tax rate

0

0

-23.94

-89.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-50.03

-380.87

-425.44

-58.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-50.03

-380.87

-425.44

-58.27

yoy growth (%)

-86.86

-10.47

630.06

-83.07

NPM

-15.03

-67.1

-29.69

-3.05

