Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
332.78
567.6
1,432.58
1,905.63
yoy growth (%)
-41.37
-60.37
-24.82
-23.06
Raw materials
-136.08
-214.71
-849.48
-1,484.1
As % of sales
40.89
37.82
59.29
77.87
Employee costs
-45.59
-71.31
-97.96
-93.44
As % of sales
13.7
12.56
6.83
4.9
Other costs
-178
-622.81
-686.56
-792.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.49
109.72
47.92
41.57
Operating profit
-26.91
-341.24
-201.43
-464.25
OPM
-8.08
-60.11
-14.06
-24.36
Depreciation
-6.73
-10.05
-14.61
-25.33
Interest expense
-42.27
-81.06
-502.35
-392.06
Other income
25.89
51.48
159.02
332.12
Profit before tax
-50.03
-380.87
-559.38
-549.53
Taxes
0
0
133.93
491.25
Tax rate
0
0
-23.94
-89.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-50.03
-380.87
-425.44
-58.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-50.03
-380.87
-425.44
-58.27
yoy growth (%)
-86.86
-10.47
630.06
-83.07
NPM
-15.03
-67.1
-29.69
-3.05
