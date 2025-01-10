McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
211.57
211.57
211.57
211.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,419.61
-3,537.12
-227.96
-137.76
Net Worth
-4,208.04
-3,325.55
-16.39
73.81
Minority Interest
Debt
3,162.63
3,160.72
2,234.76
2,201.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1,045.41
-164.83
2,218.37
2,275.43
Fixed Assets
19.78
22.87
26.74
49.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.36
1.25
180.52
180.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
517.07
517.07
517.07
517.07
Networking Capital
-1,603.94
-735.61
1,469.93
1,500.14
Inventories
0.37
0.75
1.66
2.93
Inventory Days
3.21
Sundry Debtors
742.04
752.37
955.5
1,052.2
Debtor Days
1,154.06
Other Current Assets
696.04
771.15
846.14
812.88
Sundry Creditors
-223.3
-228.51
-217.45
-225.83
Creditor Days
247.69
Other Current Liabilities
-2,819.09
-2,031.37
-115.92
-142.04
Cash
20.32
29.6
24.12
27.81
Total Assets
-1,045.41
-164.82
2,218.38
2,275.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.