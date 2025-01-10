iifl-logo-icon 1
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

4.19
(-2.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

211.57

211.57

211.57

211.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,419.61

-3,537.12

-227.96

-137.76

Net Worth

-4,208.04

-3,325.55

-16.39

73.81

Minority Interest

Debt

3,162.63

3,160.72

2,234.76

2,201.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1,045.41

-164.83

2,218.37

2,275.43

Fixed Assets

19.78

22.87

26.74

49.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.36

1.25

180.52

180.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

517.07

517.07

517.07

517.07

Networking Capital

-1,603.94

-735.61

1,469.93

1,500.14

Inventories

0.37

0.75

1.66

2.93

Inventory Days

3.21

Sundry Debtors

742.04

752.37

955.5

1,052.2

Debtor Days

1,154.06

Other Current Assets

696.04

771.15

846.14

812.88

Sundry Creditors

-223.3

-228.51

-217.45

-225.83

Creditor Days

247.69

Other Current Liabilities

-2,819.09

-2,031.37

-115.92

-142.04

Cash

20.32

29.6

24.12

27.81

Total Assets

-1,045.41

-164.82

2,218.38

2,275.43

