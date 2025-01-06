iifl-logo-icon 1
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.4
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

McNally Bharat FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.03

-380.87

-559.38

-549.53

Depreciation

-6.73

-10.05

-14.61

-25.33

Tax paid

0

0

133.93

491.25

Working capital

-19.27

-790.5

412.15

373.21

Other operating items

Operating

-76.04

-1,181.43

-27.91

289.6

Capital expenditure

-1.28

17.61

0.05

0.49

Free cash flow

-77.32

-1,163.82

-27.85

290.09

Equity raised

-163.45

186.24

597.24

-339.61

Investing

0.26

-305.18

0.77

303.5

Financing

420.53

1,581.97

3,577.53

2,094.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

180.02

299.21

4,147.7

2,348.01

QUICKLINKS FOR McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

