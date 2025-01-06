McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.03
-380.87
-559.38
-549.53
Depreciation
-6.73
-10.05
-14.61
-25.33
Tax paid
0
0
133.93
491.25
Working capital
-19.27
-790.5
412.15
373.21
Other operating items
Operating
-76.04
-1,181.43
-27.91
289.6
Capital expenditure
-1.28
17.61
0.05
0.49
Free cash flow
-77.32
-1,163.82
-27.85
290.09
Equity raised
-163.45
186.24
597.24
-339.61
Investing
0.26
-305.18
0.77
303.5
Financing
420.53
1,581.97
3,577.53
2,094.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
180.02
299.21
4,147.7
2,348.01
