McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
127.76
290.44
315.74
326.48
592.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
127.76
290.44
315.74
326.48
592.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.71
41.45
41.56
25.84
56.7
Total Income
160.47
331.89
357.29
352.32
649.67
Total Expenditure
160.72
600.55
325.12
357.52
809.79
PBIDT
-0.25
-268.66
32.17
-5.2
-160.11
Interest
628.71
1,765.23
36.34
42.09
51.04
PBDT
-628.95
-2,033.89
-4.17
-47.29
-211.16
Depreciation
2.44
8.03
9.64
13.34
13.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-631.4
-2,041.92
-13.81
-60.63
-224.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.3
-0.04
0.57
-0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-631.4
-2,041.62
-13.77
-61.2
-224.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-77.74
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-631.4
-1,963.88
-13.77
-61.2
-224.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-29.85
-96.5
-0.65
-2.87
-10.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.57
211.57
211.57
211.57
211.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.19
-92.5
10.18
-1.59
-27
PBDTM(%)
-492.29
-700.27
-1.32
-14.48
-35.61
PATM(%)
-494.2
-703.04
-4.37
-18.57
-37.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.