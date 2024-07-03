iifl-logo-icon 1
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.37
(-2.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:32 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

127.76

290.44

315.74

326.48

592.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.76

290.44

315.74

326.48

592.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.71

41.45

41.56

25.84

56.7

Total Income

160.47

331.89

357.29

352.32

649.67

Total Expenditure

160.72

600.55

325.12

357.52

809.79

PBIDT

-0.25

-268.66

32.17

-5.2

-160.11

Interest

628.71

1,765.23

36.34

42.09

51.04

PBDT

-628.95

-2,033.89

-4.17

-47.29

-211.16

Depreciation

2.44

8.03

9.64

13.34

13.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-631.4

-2,041.92

-13.81

-60.63

-224.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.3

-0.04

0.57

-0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-631.4

-2,041.62

-13.77

-61.2

-224.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-77.74

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-631.4

-1,963.88

-13.77

-61.2

-224.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-29.85

-96.5

-0.65

-2.87

-10.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

211.57

211.57

211.57

211.57

211.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.19

-92.5

10.18

-1.59

-27

PBDTM(%)

-492.29

-700.27

-1.32

-14.48

-35.61

PATM(%)

-494.2

-703.04

-4.37

-18.57

-37.87

