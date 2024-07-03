McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
26.92
26.18
40.35
39.96
46.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.92
26.18
40.35
39.96
46.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.97
49.68
14.68
10.38
10.93
Total Income
34.89
75.86
55.04
50.34
57.74
Total Expenditure
33.55
31.04
100.98
53.9
59.03
PBIDT
1.34
44.82
-45.95
-3.57
-1.29
Interest
220.82
264.49
205.07
198.33
189.68
PBDT
-219.47
-219.67
-251.01
-201.9
-190.98
Depreciation
0.8
0.65
0.77
0.79
0.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-220.27
-220.32
-251.8
-202.69
-191.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-220.27
-220.32
-251.8
-202.69
-191.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-220.27
-220.32
-251.8
-202.69
-191.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.39
-10.41
-11.9
-9.58
-9.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.57
211.57
211.57
211.57
211.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.97
171.19
-113.87
-8.93
-2.75
PBDTM(%)
-815.26
-839.07
-622.08
-505.25
-407.98
PATM(%)
-818.23
-841.55
-624.03
-507.23
-409.72
