McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Quarterly Results

4.46
(1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

26.92

26.18

40.35

39.96

46.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.92

26.18

40.35

39.96

46.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.97

49.68

14.68

10.38

10.93

Total Income

34.89

75.86

55.04

50.34

57.74

Total Expenditure

33.55

31.04

100.98

53.9

59.03

PBIDT

1.34

44.82

-45.95

-3.57

-1.29

Interest

220.82

264.49

205.07

198.33

189.68

PBDT

-219.47

-219.67

-251.01

-201.9

-190.98

Depreciation

0.8

0.65

0.77

0.79

0.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-220.27

-220.32

-251.8

-202.69

-191.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-220.27

-220.32

-251.8

-202.69

-191.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-220.27

-220.32

-251.8

-202.69

-191.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.39

-10.41

-11.9

-9.58

-9.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

211.57

211.57

211.57

211.57

211.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.97

171.19

-113.87

-8.93

-2.75

PBDTM(%)

-815.26

-839.07

-622.08

-505.25

-407.98

PATM(%)

-818.23

-841.55

-624.03

-507.23

-409.72

