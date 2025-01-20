iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Key Ratios

3.9
(0.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.3

-56.6

-22.52

-19.37

Op profit growth

-96.66

92.09

-56.38

1,054.93

EBIT growth

-100.89

387.37

-55.37

404.65

Net profit growth

-88.42

-16.21

709.48

-84.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.27

-46.97

-10.6

-18.84

EBIT margin

0.53

-40.94

-3.64

-6.32

Net profit margin

-8.91

-52.9

-27.39

-2.62

RoCE

0.11

-9.52

-1.67

-4.9

RoNW

56.96

-142.14

-101.75

9.14

RoA

-0.46

-3.07

-3.15

-0.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.06

-18.31

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.88

-19.11

-31.12

-19.08

Book value per share

-2.23

0.37

8.09

18.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.77

-0.13

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.69

-0.13

-1.89

-2.7

P/B

-3.47

6.66

28.79

2.8

EV/EBIDTA

132.59

-8.63

-127.68

-35.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.06

-23.76

-91.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

917.43

807.74

385.36

274.23

Inventory days

75.5

132.62

81.88

53.58

Creditor days

-188.5

-207.52

-191.43

-135.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.05

3.36

0.11

0.31

Net debt / equity

-49.59

296.35

26.14

30.21

Net debt / op. profit

-205.08

-6.91

-18.72

-7.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.58

-40.83

-54.65

-73.03

Employee costs

-15.08

-14.17

-8.02

-6.27

Other costs

-42.61

-91.96

-47.93

-39.53

McNally Bharat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.