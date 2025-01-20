Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.3
-56.6
-22.52
-19.37
Op profit growth
-96.66
92.09
-56.38
1,054.93
EBIT growth
-100.89
387.37
-55.37
404.65
Net profit growth
-88.42
-16.21
709.48
-84.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.27
-46.97
-10.6
-18.84
EBIT margin
0.53
-40.94
-3.64
-6.32
Net profit margin
-8.91
-52.9
-27.39
-2.62
RoCE
0.11
-9.52
-1.67
-4.9
RoNW
56.96
-142.14
-101.75
9.14
RoA
-0.46
-3.07
-3.15
-0.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.06
-18.31
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.88
-19.11
-31.12
-19.08
Book value per share
-2.23
0.37
8.09
18.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.77
-0.13
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.69
-0.13
-1.89
-2.7
P/B
-3.47
6.66
28.79
2.8
EV/EBIDTA
132.59
-8.63
-127.68
-35.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.06
-23.76
-91.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
917.43
807.74
385.36
274.23
Inventory days
75.5
132.62
81.88
53.58
Creditor days
-188.5
-207.52
-191.43
-135.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.05
3.36
0.11
0.31
Net debt / equity
-49.59
296.35
26.14
30.21
Net debt / op. profit
-205.08
-6.91
-18.72
-7.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.58
-40.83
-54.65
-73.03
Employee costs
-15.08
-14.17
-8.02
-6.27
Other costs
-42.61
-91.96
-47.93
-39.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.