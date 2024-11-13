|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|Appointment of Mr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya (DIN 00329479) as Chairman of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting to consider Financial Results for the Second Quarter & Half-year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting to consider Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (the Results) - Disclosure pursuant to SEBI LODR Regulation 30. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|22 May 2024
|MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting for approval Financial Results. MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation about rescheduled the Meeting of the Company and is rescheduled on June 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Outcome with Result The Board has not recommended any dividend in respect of the financial year 2023-24; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.06.2024) The Company duly submitted the disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of Financial Results along with the intimation letter regarding rescheduling the meeting on the same day on which such decision was taken i.e. 29.05.2024. As per Exchange directive, resubmitting this Corporate Announcement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting for consideration of Financial Results Result - Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
