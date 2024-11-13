iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting

3.84
(-2.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:46:47 AM

McNally Bharat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 202514 Jan 2025
Appointment of Mr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya (DIN 00329479) as Chairman of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting to consider Financial Results for the Second Quarter & Half-year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting to consider Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (the Results) - Disclosure pursuant to SEBI LODR Regulation 30. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 202422 May 2024
MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting for approval Financial Results. MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation about rescheduled the Meeting of the Company and is rescheduled on June 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Outcome with Result The Board has not recommended any dividend in respect of the financial year 2023-24; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.06.2024) The Company duly submitted the disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of Financial Results along with the intimation letter regarding rescheduling the meeting on the same day on which such decision was taken i.e. 29.05.2024. As per Exchange directive, resubmitting this Corporate Announcement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting for consideration of Financial Results Result - Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

McNally Bharat: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.