|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Jun 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Company fixes Record Date for the purpose of 61st Annual General Meeting. With reference to our earlier communication dated 5th June 2024 regarding inter alia the Outcome of Board Meeting and the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, it is hereby informed that due to rescheduling of the AGM from Thursday, 29th August 2024 to Wednesday, 25th September 2024, the Companys Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall now remain closed from Thursday, 19th September 2024 to Saturday, 21st September 2024, both days inclusive, for the purpose of determining the Shareholders entitled to attend the rescheduled AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
