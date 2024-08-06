Sixty-first Annual General Meeting (61 AGM) of the Company will be held on 29 August 2024 though video-conference in Kolkata; Company fixes Record Date for the purpose of 61st Annual General Meeting. With reference to our earlier communication dated 5th June 2024 regarding inter alia the Outcome of Board Meeting and the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, it is hereby informed that due to rescheduling of the AGM from Thursday, 29th August 2024 to Wednesday, 25th September 2024, the Companys Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall now remain closed from Thursday, 19th September 2024 to Saturday, 21st September 2024, both days inclusive, for the purpose of determining the Shareholders entitled to attend the rescheduled AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Proceedings of the 61st Annual General Meeting of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited held at 3.30 PM on 25th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report with Voting results in respect of 61st Annual General Meeting of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)