Summary

Supreme Infrastructure India Limited was incorporated as Supreme Asphalts Private Limited on 8th April, 1983. The Company name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Private Limited on 10th April, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Limited on August 30, 2005. The Company was incorporated with the objects of commencing activities in construction field and supplying of asphalt plant.The Company is an end to end infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai. A public-owned enterprise it has executed various projects by Central and State Government Agencies, municipal corporations and corporate houses. The Company is mainly engaged inengineering and construction of roads, highways, buildings, bridges etc. The Company also owns and operates Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant, Asphalt Plant and Crushing Plant. Apart from these, it also engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in Power sector and infrastructural areas through its special purpose vehicles. Further, the Company is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of energy, Infrastructure businesses.The Company started executing the orders of BMC and PWD at various sites and concreting of roads. After establishing in the field the Company further expanded its activities and procured contract of MMRDA and MSRDC. Presently, the Company got registered with P

