Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Share Price

135
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:06 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High137
  • 52 Wk High161.55
  • Prev. Close137.2
  • Day's Low134.45
  • 52 Wk Low 50.75
  • Turnover (lac)15.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2,103.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)346.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

137.2

Turnover(Lac.)

15.74

Day's High

137

Day's Low

134.45

52 Week's High

161.55

52 Week's Low

50.75

Book Value

-2,103.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

346.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.68%

Non-Promoter- 8.48%

Institutions: 8.47%

Non-Institutions: 56.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.7

25.7

25.7

25.7

Preference Capital

296.01

41.2

40.91

36.25

Reserves

-3,906.87

-2,953.95

-2,134.62

-1,493.65

Net Worth

-3,585.16

-2,887.05

-2,068.01

-1,431.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

243.12

220.76

220.76

555.63

yoy growth (%)

10.12

0

-60.26

-38.53

Raw materials

-41.58

-45.2

-45.2

-119.45

As % of sales

17.1

20.47

20.47

21.49

Employee costs

-5.51

-9.78

-9.78

-14.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-638.28

-485.9

-476.61

-409.26

Depreciation

-15.15

-18.54

-18.54

-21.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.79

Working capital

-785.06

-304.89

-415.84

-914.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.12

0

-60.26

-38.53

Op profit growth

-987.59

-75.05

-52.07

-77.08

EBIT growth

521.47

-190.93

-83.15

-82.7

Net profit growth

30.83

0

-55.71

121.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

58.73

96.62

136.34

263.44

320.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.73

96.62

136.34

263.44

320.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.99

4.45

0.75

7.79

1.92

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

B S Sharma

Managing Director

Vikram Sharma

Independent Director

Vinod Agarwala

Independent Director

V P Singh

Non Executive Director

Dakshendra Agarwal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Mishra

Director

Payal Agarwal

Independent Director

Kaveri R. Deshmukh

Non Executive Director

PANKAJ PRAKASH SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd

Summary

Supreme Infrastructure India Limited was incorporated as Supreme Asphalts Private Limited on 8th April, 1983. The Company name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Private Limited on 10th April, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Limited on August 30, 2005. The Company was incorporated with the objects of commencing activities in construction field and supplying of asphalt plant.The Company is an end to end infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai. A public-owned enterprise it has executed various projects by Central and State Government Agencies, municipal corporations and corporate houses. The Company is mainly engaged inengineering and construction of roads, highways, buildings, bridges etc. The Company also owns and operates Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant, Asphalt Plant and Crushing Plant. Apart from these, it also engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in Power sector and infrastructural areas through its special purpose vehicles. Further, the Company is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of energy, Infrastructure businesses.The Company started executing the orders of BMC and PWD at various sites and concreting of roads. After establishing in the field the Company further expanded its activities and procured contract of MMRDA and MSRDC. Presently, the Company got registered with P
Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹135 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is ₹346.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is ₹50.75 and ₹161.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd?

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.05%, 3 Years at 74.10%, 1 Year at 145.22%, 6 Month at 35.71%, 3 Month at 28.71% and 1 Month at 6.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.68 %
Institutions - 8.48 %
Public - 56.84 %

