SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹137.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.74
Day's High₹137
Day's Low₹134.45
52 Week's High₹161.55
52 Week's Low₹50.75
Book Value₹-2,103.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)346.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
25.7
25.7
25.7
25.7
Preference Capital
296.01
41.2
40.91
36.25
Reserves
-3,906.87
-2,953.95
-2,134.62
-1,493.65
Net Worth
-3,585.16
-2,887.05
-2,068.01
-1,431.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
243.12
220.76
220.76
555.63
yoy growth (%)
10.12
0
-60.26
-38.53
Raw materials
-41.58
-45.2
-45.2
-119.45
As % of sales
17.1
20.47
20.47
21.49
Employee costs
-5.51
-9.78
-9.78
-14.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-638.28
-485.9
-476.61
-409.26
Depreciation
-15.15
-18.54
-18.54
-21.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.79
Working capital
-785.06
-304.89
-415.84
-914.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.12
0
-60.26
-38.53
Op profit growth
-987.59
-75.05
-52.07
-77.08
EBIT growth
521.47
-190.93
-83.15
-82.7
Net profit growth
30.83
0
-55.71
121.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
58.73
96.62
136.34
263.44
320.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.73
96.62
136.34
263.44
320.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.99
4.45
0.75
7.79
1.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
B S Sharma
Managing Director
Vikram Sharma
Independent Director
Vinod Agarwala
Independent Director
V P Singh
Non Executive Director
Dakshendra Agarwal
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Mishra
Director
Payal Agarwal
Independent Director
Kaveri R. Deshmukh
Non Executive Director
PANKAJ PRAKASH SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd
Summary
Supreme Infrastructure India Limited was incorporated as Supreme Asphalts Private Limited on 8th April, 1983. The Company name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Private Limited on 10th April, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Limited on August 30, 2005. The Company was incorporated with the objects of commencing activities in construction field and supplying of asphalt plant.The Company is an end to end infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai. A public-owned enterprise it has executed various projects by Central and State Government Agencies, municipal corporations and corporate houses. The Company is mainly engaged inengineering and construction of roads, highways, buildings, bridges etc. The Company also owns and operates Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant, Asphalt Plant and Crushing Plant. Apart from these, it also engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in Power sector and infrastructural areas through its special purpose vehicles. Further, the Company is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of energy, Infrastructure businesses.The Company started executing the orders of BMC and PWD at various sites and concreting of roads. After establishing in the field the Company further expanded its activities and procured contract of MMRDA and MSRDC. Presently, the Company got registered with P
Read More
The Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹135 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is ₹346.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd is ₹50.75 and ₹161.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.05%, 3 Years at 74.10%, 1 Year at 145.22%, 6 Month at 35.71%, 3 Month at 28.71% and 1 Month at 6.79%.
