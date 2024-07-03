Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Summary

Supreme Infrastructure India Limited was incorporated as Supreme Asphalts Private Limited on 8th April, 1983. The Company name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Private Limited on 10th April, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Infrastructure India Limited on August 30, 2005. The Company was incorporated with the objects of commencing activities in construction field and supplying of asphalt plant.The Company is an end to end infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai. A public-owned enterprise it has executed various projects by Central and State Government Agencies, municipal corporations and corporate houses. The Company is mainly engaged inengineering and construction of roads, highways, buildings, bridges etc. The Company also owns and operates Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant, Asphalt Plant and Crushing Plant. Apart from these, it also engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in Power sector and infrastructural areas through its special purpose vehicles. Further, the Company is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of energy, Infrastructure businesses.The Company started executing the orders of BMC and PWD at various sites and concreting of roads. After establishing in the field the Company further expanded its activities and procured contract of MMRDA and MSRDC. Presently, the Company got registered with PWD and with BMC and is so eligible to bid for their tenders without any restriction in terms of value. Moreover, these registrations and class are also accepted and acknowledged by MMRDA and MSRDC. The Company started the first RMC Plant at Powai, Mumbai during the year 2003. It established quarrying & crushing, RMC, paver block units at Padgha on Mumbai Nasik Highway in 2006. Further, it completed work of widening and strengthening of Nagpur-Butibori section , Shrigapur - Talegaon Section as per N. H. standards for a length of 32 Km including major bridges etc. costing Rs 22.97 Crores. The work in hand as on August 1, 2007 is worth Rs. 299.84 Crores and most of these projects are from agencies such as MMRDA, MSRDC, MPT and NHAI. The Company is also executing a project for MUTP of earthwork and civil construction for laying of railway tracks between Vidya Vihar and Ghatkopar as a part of the Kurla-Thane (Phase-I) railway project being built under the World Bank aided Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).The Company made an IPO of 34,75,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10 by raising funds aggregating to Rs 37.53 Crores in September, 2007. The Company commenced the bridge work at Thane Creek at Old Thane, Bhiwandi Road in 2008. It undertook low cost housing project in Thane from TMC for Rs 74 Crore, flyover contract from Jaipur Development Authority for Rs 64.9 Crore; started operations of 3rd RMC plant in Bhiwandi during the period 2008. The first BOT Ahmednagar-Kopargaon stretch of SH-10 became operational in 2011. 5 BOT projects, Kasheli Bridge, Ahmednagar Kopargaon, Patiala Nabha Malerkotla, Vasai Bhiwandi and Manor Wada Bhiwandi became operational in 2015.