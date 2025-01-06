iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

134.95
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd

Supreme Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-638.28

-485.9

-476.61

-409.26

Depreciation

-15.15

-18.54

-18.54

-21.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.79

Working capital

-785.06

-304.89

-415.84

-914.68

Other operating items

Operating

-1,438.5

-809.33

-911

-1,347.77

Capital expenditure

0.04

-34.95

-0.54

0

Free cash flow

-1,438.45

-844.28

-911.54

-1,347.77

Equity raised

-4,445.97

-3,132.67

-2,005.36

212

Investing

3.33

-34.52

-0.67

-84.73

Financing

352

544.25

274.28

236.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5,529.08

-3,467.23

-2,643.29

-983.9

