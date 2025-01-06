Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-638.28
-485.9
-476.61
-409.26
Depreciation
-15.15
-18.54
-18.54
-21.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.79
Working capital
-785.06
-304.89
-415.84
-914.68
Other operating items
Operating
-1,438.5
-809.33
-911
-1,347.77
Capital expenditure
0.04
-34.95
-0.54
0
Free cash flow
-1,438.45
-844.28
-911.54
-1,347.77
Equity raised
-4,445.97
-3,132.67
-2,005.36
212
Investing
3.33
-34.52
-0.67
-84.73
Financing
352
544.25
274.28
236.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5,529.08
-3,467.23
-2,643.29
-983.9
