Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
33.72
25.01
46.14
50.48
61.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.72
25.01
46.14
50.48
61.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.32
0.67
-5.03
9.48
-2.5
Total Income
37.04
25.67
41.11
59.96
58.7
Total Expenditure
39.46
55.93
125.96
50.73
79.44
PBIDT
-2.42
-30.26
-84.85
9.23
-20.73
Interest
572.12
562.94
591.75
511.09
411.84
PBDT
-574.53
-593.2
-676.6
-501.86
-432.58
Depreciation
-0.19
7.49
14.27
9.1
12.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-574.34
-600.69
-690.87
-510.96
-445.21
Minority Interest After NP
-0.37
-0.08
-27.21
-16.83
2.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-573.97
-600.61
-663.66
-494.14
-447.71
Extra-ordinary Items
3.1
0
-65.88
0
-10
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-577.07
-600.61
-597.78
-494.14
-437.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-233.72
0
-192.28
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.7
25.7
25.7
25.7
25.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.17
-120.99
-183.89
18.28
-33.87
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1,703.26
-2,401.79
-1,497.33
-1,012.2
-727.46
