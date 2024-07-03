iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Half Yearly Results

132.55
(-1.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:26 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

33.72

25.01

46.14

50.48

61.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.72

25.01

46.14

50.48

61.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.32

0.67

-5.03

9.48

-2.5

Total Income

37.04

25.67

41.11

59.96

58.7

Total Expenditure

39.46

55.93

125.96

50.73

79.44

PBIDT

-2.42

-30.26

-84.85

9.23

-20.73

Interest

572.12

562.94

591.75

511.09

411.84

PBDT

-574.53

-593.2

-676.6

-501.86

-432.58

Depreciation

-0.19

7.49

14.27

9.1

12.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-574.34

-600.69

-690.87

-510.96

-445.21

Minority Interest After NP

-0.37

-0.08

-27.21

-16.83

2.5

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-573.97

-600.61

-663.66

-494.14

-447.71

Extra-ordinary Items

3.1

0

-65.88

0

-10

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-577.07

-600.61

-597.78

-494.14

-437.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-233.72

0

-192.28

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.7

25.7

25.7

25.7

25.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.17

-120.99

-183.89

18.28

-33.87

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-1,703.26

-2,401.79

-1,497.33

-1,012.2

-727.46

