Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.82
73.36
114.6
167.51
294.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.82
73.36
114.6
167.51
294.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.88
11.45
2.83
60.24
8.63
Total Income
37.7
84.81
117.42
227.75
303.01
Total Expenditure
70.12
76.96
165.08
226.36
297.14
PBIDT
-32.42
7.85
-47.65
1.39
5.87
Interest
865.33
791.86
619.8
478.42
495.18
PBDT
-897.75
-784.01
-667.46
-477.03
-489.31
Depreciation
10.31
17.6
19.05
17.85
70.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.4
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-908.06
-801.62
-686.5
-494.48
-559.56
Minority Interest After NP
-0.26
-32.28
-31.93
-28.33
-147.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-907.8
-769.33
-654.57
-466.15
-412.07
Extra-ordinary Items
3.1
0
-50.46
1.76
-1.84
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-910.9
-769.33
-604.11
-467.91
-410.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-353.25
-299.37
-254.71
-181.39
-160.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.7
25.7
25.7
25.7
25.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-95.86
10.7
-41.57
0.82
1.99
PBDTM(%)
-2,654.49
-1,068.71
-582.42
-284.77
-166.22
PATM(%)
-2,684.97
-1,092.72
-599.04
-295.19
-190.08
