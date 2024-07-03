iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

132.55
(-1.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.82

73.36

114.6

167.51

294.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.82

73.36

114.6

167.51

294.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.88

11.45

2.83

60.24

8.63

Total Income

37.7

84.81

117.42

227.75

303.01

Total Expenditure

70.12

76.96

165.08

226.36

297.14

PBIDT

-32.42

7.85

-47.65

1.39

5.87

Interest

865.33

791.86

619.8

478.42

495.18

PBDT

-897.75

-784.01

-667.46

-477.03

-489.31

Depreciation

10.31

17.6

19.05

17.85

70.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.4

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-908.06

-801.62

-686.5

-494.48

-559.56

Minority Interest After NP

-0.26

-32.28

-31.93

-28.33

-147.49

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-907.8

-769.33

-654.57

-466.15

-412.07

Extra-ordinary Items

3.1

0

-50.46

1.76

-1.84

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-910.9

-769.33

-604.11

-467.91

-410.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-353.25

-299.37

-254.71

-181.39

-160.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.7

25.7

25.7

25.7

25.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-95.86

10.7

-41.57

0.82

1.99

PBDTM(%)

-2,654.49

-1,068.71

-582.42

-284.77

-166.22

PATM(%)

-2,684.97

-1,092.72

-599.04

-295.19

-190.08

Supreme Infra.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.