Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Balance Sheet

130.5
(-1.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:36:50 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.7

25.7

25.7

25.7

Preference Capital

296.01

41.2

40.91

36.25

Reserves

-3,906.87

-2,953.95

-2,134.62

-1,493.65

Net Worth

-3,585.16

-2,887.05

-2,068.01

-1,431.7

Minority Interest

Debt

2,804.44

2,770.47

2,740.29

2,498.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-780.72

-116.58

672.28

1,066.5

Fixed Assets

100.78

109.2

119.6

176.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,604.78

1,594.87

1,591.53

1,626.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2,487.92

-1,821.45

-1,042.04

-739.15

Inventories

35.25

36.96

36.32

35.19

Inventory Days

55.48

60.04

58.18

Sundry Debtors

865.53

771.98

811.52

777.39

Debtor Days

1,158.98

1,341.72

1,285.29

Other Current Assets

129.26

132.9

141.11

139.26

Sundry Creditors

-12.13

-138.37

-132.87

-126.17

Creditor Days

207.73

219.68

208.6

Other Current Liabilities

-3,505.83

-2,624.92

-1,898.12

-1,564.82

Cash

1.64

0.8

3.18

3.2

Total Assets

-780.72

-116.58

672.27

1,066.5

