Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
25.7
25.7
25.7
25.7
Preference Capital
296.01
41.2
40.91
36.25
Reserves
-3,906.87
-2,953.95
-2,134.62
-1,493.65
Net Worth
-3,585.16
-2,887.05
-2,068.01
-1,431.7
Minority Interest
Debt
2,804.44
2,770.47
2,740.29
2,498.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-780.72
-116.58
672.28
1,066.5
Fixed Assets
100.78
109.2
119.6
176.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,604.78
1,594.87
1,591.53
1,626.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2,487.92
-1,821.45
-1,042.04
-739.15
Inventories
35.25
36.96
36.32
35.19
Inventory Days
55.48
60.04
58.18
Sundry Debtors
865.53
771.98
811.52
777.39
Debtor Days
1,158.98
1,341.72
1,285.29
Other Current Assets
129.26
132.9
141.11
139.26
Sundry Creditors
-12.13
-138.37
-132.87
-126.17
Creditor Days
207.73
219.68
208.6
Other Current Liabilities
-3,505.83
-2,624.92
-1,898.12
-1,564.82
Cash
1.64
0.8
3.18
3.2
Total Assets
-780.72
-116.58
672.27
1,066.5
