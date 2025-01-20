iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Key Ratios

121.5
(1.84%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:42:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.63

-32.68

-13.37

-9.97

Op profit growth

-44.93

-33.66

-23.5

-19.7

EBIT growth

-331.56

-81.96

-47.97

-10.18

Net profit growth

-42.89

49.16

180.28

127.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.74

14.4

14.61

16.54

EBIT margin

-11.27

2.3

8.6

14.32

Net profit margin

-253.44

-210.22

-94.87

-29.32

RoCE

-1.82

0.5

2.17

3.83

RoNW

7.88

24.36

88.91

-22.11

RoA

-10.23

-11.53

-5.98

-1.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-323.32

-560.28

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-351.94

-591.81

-397.3

-146.28

Book value per share

-1,160.28

-844.01

-292.35

83.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.03

-0.04

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.03

-0.03

-0.13

-0.59

P/B

0

-0.02

-0.17

1.12

EV/EBIDTA

81.94

41.69

29.67

21.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.48

11.9

-6.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

845.19

481.33

382.69

348.06

Inventory days

40.44

22.28

22.6

25.51

Creditor days

-524.17

-121.02

-92.16

-68.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.05

-0.02

-0.18

-0.42

Net debt / equity

-1.51

-2.15

-5.88

18.85

Net debt / op. profit

84.32

47.83

30.06

21.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.09

-17.64

-21.94

-29.04

Employee costs

-3.78

-3.07

-3.35

-2.97

Other costs

-65.38

-64.87

-60.08

-51.43

