|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
243.12
220.76
220.76
555.63
yoy growth (%)
10.12
0
-60.26
-38.53
Raw materials
-41.58
-45.2
-45.2
-119.45
As % of sales
17.1
20.47
20.47
21.49
Employee costs
-5.51
-9.78
-9.78
-14.23
As % of sales
2.26
4.43
4.43
2.56
Other costs
-223.41
-162.68
-153.39
-396.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.89
73.69
69.48
71.29
Operating profit
-27.4
3.08
12.37
25.82
OPM
-11.27
1.39
5.6
4.64
Depreciation
-15.15
-18.54
-18.54
-21.03
Interest expense
-610.79
-481.48
-481.48
-438.15
Other income
15.06
11.03
11.03
24.09
Profit before tax
-638.28
-485.9
-476.61
-409.26
Taxes
0
0
0
-2.79
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-638.28
-485.9
-476.61
-412.06
Exceptional items
-4.02
-5.02
-14.31
-696.48
Net profit
-642.31
-490.93
-490.93
-1,108.54
yoy growth (%)
30.83
0
-55.71
121.65
NPM
-264.19
-222.37
-222.37
-199.51
