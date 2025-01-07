iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

135
(0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

243.12

220.76

220.76

555.63

yoy growth (%)

10.12

0

-60.26

-38.53

Raw materials

-41.58

-45.2

-45.2

-119.45

As % of sales

17.1

20.47

20.47

21.49

Employee costs

-5.51

-9.78

-9.78

-14.23

As % of sales

2.26

4.43

4.43

2.56

Other costs

-223.41

-162.68

-153.39

-396.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.89

73.69

69.48

71.29

Operating profit

-27.4

3.08

12.37

25.82

OPM

-11.27

1.39

5.6

4.64

Depreciation

-15.15

-18.54

-18.54

-21.03

Interest expense

-610.79

-481.48

-481.48

-438.15

Other income

15.06

11.03

11.03

24.09

Profit before tax

-638.28

-485.9

-476.61

-409.26

Taxes

0

0

0

-2.79

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-638.28

-485.9

-476.61

-412.06

Exceptional items

-4.02

-5.02

-14.31

-696.48

Net profit

-642.31

-490.93

-490.93

-1,108.54

yoy growth (%)

30.83

0

-55.71

121.65

NPM

-264.19

-222.37

-222.37

-199.51

