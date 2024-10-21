|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Sep 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Notice of EGM enclosed. Extraordinary General Meeting outcome. Outcome of Voting results of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|EGM
|16 Sep 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Convening an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned matters
