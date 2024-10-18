Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting to be held on Friday 18 October 2024 to approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with its Auditor Report of Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Employees Stock Option Plan We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024, is cancelled and will now take place on Friday, September 27, 2024. This change follows our prior notice dated September 23, 2024, regarding the meeting in accordance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss inter alia the proposal for raising capital by further issue of equity shares by way of private placement/ preferential issue etc. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2024; MEETING COMMENCED ON 06:30 PM AND CONCLUDED ON 11.15 PM DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015, AS AMENDED (SEBI LODR REGULATIONS) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) 2nd Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 15 Jun 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting for Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 & Closing of Trading Window. Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 25, 2024[Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015] (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss matters pertaining to the status of Scheme of Compromise u/s 230 of Companies Act 2013 with the Financial Creditors of the Company including the way forward for Implementation Monetization plan Equity inclusion into Company by Promoters/Investors. Enclose, heres the outcome of the Board meeting held on 15th May, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2013, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. to inter- alia consider, approve & take on record, among other things Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Further as per the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended the trading window for dealing in the securities or the Company will be closed till 48 hours after announcement of Financial Results to the public We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Supreme Infrastructure India Limited in its meeting held today on Friday, March 22, 2024 inter-alia approved the following: 1.) Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December,2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor Financial Results for December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 and other matters as proposed by the Board Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024